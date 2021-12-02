ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Big problem, big idea: OxiWear’s Buffalo-based CTO on road ahead

By Dan Miner
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago
Fresh off a pre-seed round led by...

Buffalo Business First

Real Deals: Richardson roof repairs and buildings bought in Massachusetts, Williamsville and Buffalo

Much needed roof repairs to two vacant buildings on Buffalo's Richardson Campus were aided by funds from Empire State Development Corp. The state agency's directors approved a $100,000 grant to the Richardson Center Corp. to help finance $900,000 in emergency roof repairs for buildings 41 and 42. Both buildings, which date to the 1880s, are part of the eight sought by developer Douglas Jemal for a mixed-use project that includes a hotel, apartments, craft brewery and retail. Jemal is waiting state approval for his development plan.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Buffalo Business First

The big cut

Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Business First

If these stock prices are any indication, there’s a silver lining for malls

Some large retailers seem to be recovering from the start of the pandemic.
RETAIL
Buffalo Business First

$6M post office revival among $458.3M in Lockport's Build projects portfolio

Iskalo Development Co. has larger buildings in its portfolio than the former Lockport post office. And there are others with historic designations, such as the Electric Tower on Washington Street in Buffalo’s central business district. “Certainly, people are watching, especially given the building’s history,” said Sue Langdon, Niagara County Industrial...
LOCKPORT, NY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Buffalo Business First

Embassy Global Earns Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification

Under the leadership of its founder and president, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, the Hamburg, New York, USA-based Embassy Global, LLC (www.embassyglobalpr.com), a worldwide strategic technical marketing, PR and business development consultancy serving the high-tech components manufacturing and engineering sectors, today announced that the company has successfully earned its Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) (www.wbenc.org). Valid for one full year, and with opportunity for subsequent annual renewals, WBENC certification is widely considered a gold standard among U.S. women-owned businesses. More than 1000 U.S. corporations, representing some of America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many U.S. states, cities, and other entities, formally recognize WBENC certification. In order to achieve its successful certification, Embassy Global underwent a meticulous, voluntary 90-day evaluation process, as facilitated by WBENC regional certifying partner, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Metro NY. The process, which included extensive reviews of business history, brands, operating documents, officer qualifications, financials, and present and future growth plans, concluded with a successful verification that Embassy Global was at least 51% female owned, operated, and controlled. Beyond the satisfactory document reviews, and as a necessary final step, Embassy Global president, Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, successfully completed an in-depth WBENC Committee screening interview and virtual site visit. Since 2008, Embassy Global has successfully helped more than 200 high-tech component brands to derive consistent annual sales growth from its promotional and export activities. It has done so, most notably, via the applications of its own recognized methods, strategies, and in-depth industry experience. Today, the firm remains one of the first and only known 100% woman-led, all-virtual strategic technical marketing, PR, and business development firms of its kind in the world. As a result, Embassy Global has been consistently recognized among industry peers for its consistent achievements of successful Client outcomes, and particularly within the Electronic Components; Sensors, Testing and Instrumentation; Photonics and Optoelectronics; Industrial Automation; Motion Control; High-Tech Manufacturing; and Science & Technology Commercialization sectors. Notes Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, “Embassy Global is grateful to WBENC Metro NY for giving us the opportunity to become formally WBENC certified. Since our founding, we have actually always been a 100% woman-owned, led and operated small business. We have also always been based in Western New York and have supported a truly global Client base. As a newly WBENC certified business, Embassy Global looks forward to continuing to do our absolute best work for our valued Clients, just as we have always done, while also reaffirming our support for vital industry supply chain diversity and inclusion initiatives.” Founded in 1997, WBENC is the U.S. leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of women-owned and operated businesses. More than 17,000 certified WBE’s, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members are part of the WBENC. By including the products and services of WBENC certified businesses such as Embassy Global within their own global supply chains, U.S. corporations and government agencies can help to demonstrate their own commitments to the continued development of vital in-house diversity and inclusion programs. To learn more about the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, please visit www.wbenc.org.
HAMBURG, NY
Buffalo Business First

Chautauqua's $2.26B Build total includes $9M revival of former Welch Food HQ

Town of Westfield Supervisor Martha Bills calls the potential impact from the renovated Welch Foods Inc. headquarters a “building block.”. “We have out-of-town interests willing to invest $9 million in a landmark building and change the culture of that building,” Bills said. “This is not a cliché when I call it a game changer for our town and this part of” Chautauqua County.
WESTFIELD, NY
Buffalo Business First

Measuring the region’s economic recovery? Pay attention to the labor force

By many counts, the Buffalo area has made steps toward recovering from the pandemic but still has a way to go. For Timothy Glass, state Department of Labor’s Western New York labor market analyst, looking at the statistics is helpful. The labor force, or number of area residents who are employed or actively looking for jobs, was 530,000 as of last month, according to the latest data. That’s a 4,200 decrease from the month prior and a drop from 533,400 in October 2020 and 539,900 in October 2019.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
