Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton reveals 2021 F1 world title would be his best

By Karl Matchett
 3 days ago

British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton says a 2021 triumph would represent his best-ever season in the sport.

The Mercedes man trails Max Verstappen in the championship by eight points, as he looks to win an eighth title in F1 .

Having come from more than 30 points back earlier in the season to now win back-to-back races at Brazil and Qatar, Hamilton says that a record-breaking triumph this year would be his finest achievement.

“If I get the job done, I think it will [be my greatest championship], yeah,” Hamilton said .

“But also, no-one has ever been able to fight for an eighth, aside from Michael [Schumacher]. It is a new position, uncharted territory.”

In chasing Red Bull rival Verstappen for the title, Hamilton says his focus has been absolute.

He explained how he opted out of a high-profile social gathering as a recent example of making sure he was doing everything possible to keep Mercedes in the hunt for success, while praising the team’s efforts as a whole for making the title race as close as it now is.

“I was like ‘I have got to be up training, I have got to be focused, I cannot risk getting Covid’. I have made every sacrifice I could this year.

“I don’t think I have left anything undone so at this point of the year, there are no regrets.

“I am proud of everything we have done. There were times when we were 32 points behind. I know how hard it is to catch them up and at the time it feels impossible, but somehow we recovered.”

Formula One heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend, before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

