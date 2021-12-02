ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria's Kurz quits party and parliament, stunning national politics

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz, who resigned as chancellor in October after he was placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption, said on Thursday he was quitting politics in a surprise move that leaves a power vacuum in his party.

Kurz has been the dominant figure of his People's Party and Austrian political life since 2017, when he became party leader and then chancellor, winning a parliamentary election and forming a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party. He told a news conference he was leaving politics altogether.

