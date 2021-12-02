ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canadian airports warn of 'chaos' amid new COVID-19 testing rules

By Anna Mehler Paperny, Allison Lampert
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hg8x_0dC2ShfE00

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's plan to require novel coronavirus tests for all but U.S. arrivals on international flights risks causing "chaos" and long lines if all passengers are expected to get tested at airports, industry groups said.

The move, announced Tuesday, comes as the travel season kicks into gear and could stretch airport resources as well as testing holiday-makers' patience, they said.

Daniel Gooch, president of the Canadian Airports Council, said airports cannot test all overseas arrivals on-site without long wait times.

"Do we really want people waiting for hours for a test in a customs hall?" he asked by phone on Wednesday.

"We want to avoid chaos. And we want to ensure that travellers who have booked trips are comfortable to travel."

Canada on Tuesday said it will require people arriving internationally by air, except from the United States, to take a COVID-19 test, seeking to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

Currently, only randomly selected passengers from international flights are tested at airports by private companies the government contracts.

The announcement came as the country's aviation sector, battered by the pandemic, had been looking forward to a stronger holiday season this year.

Canadian public health authorities did not say Wednesday when the policy will come into effect, who will administer the tests or whether the tests will be administered on-site or through take-home kits.

Airports are pushing for the latter.

Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto's Pearson International Airport - Canada's largest - said in an email that "a combination of onsite and off-airport testing must be considered to accommodate the volume of tests contemplated."

Some travellers, meanwhile, who had rushed to book trips amid loosening restrictions just weeks before, were having second thoughts.

"I know various clients who have decided to cancel and are now looking at what refunds they'll be able to get," said Marty Firestone with Travel Secure insurance, adding that the travel landscape had been getting better.

"Now we've taken two steps back," he said.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and Allison Lampert; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Canadian#Covid 19 Testing#Omicron
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling to the US? Here’s how to meet the new one-day testing rule

On December 2, the Biden administration announced that all inbound travelers to the United States must test negative for COVID-19 within one calendar day before their flight⁠—a tactic to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant. This change⁠—which takes effect on Monday, December 6⁠—shortens the current testing window...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

New Canadian Travel Rules Take Effect Today

Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers take effect today (November 30), which is good news to many as it includes no testing required for shorter trips and an expanded vaccine list. To be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine—or combination...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come

The travel bans and border closures prompted by the Omicron variant likely won't fully prevent its spread, but that won't stop countries from leaning on the measures. Why it matters: The rapid speed at which countries turned to travel bans with the emergence of Omicron indicates border controls will increasingly become a weapon against infectious disease — whether or not public health experts agree they are effective.
TRAVEL
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
CBS News

What do Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you?

Your last day of vacation abroad could be a lot less relaxing under President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 safety protocols for travelers entering the U.S. The more restrictive measures were announced Thursday, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was recently detected in the U.S., stirs up fears of another nasty wave of the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy