ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Facebook unbans bitcoin ads in huge boost for crypto industry

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAlMP_0dC2S7AR00

Meta, formerly called Facebook , has reversed its ban on cryptocurrency ads across its platforms.

The move will give bitcoin exchanges, wallets and other crypto companies access to more than 3 billion people around the world who use the firm’s various platforms, which include Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook itself.

Follow our live coverage of the crypto market

The ban was originally introduced in January 2018 in an effort to prohibit “misleading or deceptive promotional practices” like initial coin offerings (ICOs), which spiked in popularity during the crypto market rally of 2017/18.

Since then, the cryptocurrency industry has evolved considerably, with milestones including the first crypto exchange to go public through Coinbase’s Nasdaq listing, El Salvador becoming the first country in the world to recognise bitcoin as legal tender, and massive corporate investment in cryptocurrency through companies like MicroStrategy, SpaceX and Tesla.

“We’re doing this because the cryptocurrency landscape has continued to mature and stabilise in recent years and has seen more government regulations that are setting clearer rules for their industry,” Meta said in a statement .

“This change will help make our policy more equitable and transparent and allow for a greater number of advertisers, including small businesses, to use our tools and grow their business.”

The policy update follows the social media giant’s decision to pivot towards the metaverse, which will likely support some form of cryptocurrency payments and other blockchain-based technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The news also comes just one day after Facebook executive David Marcus announced his departure from the tech giant, having failed in his attempt to launch the Libra and then Diem cryptocurrency.

The crypto project faced resistance from lawmakers and regulators in Europe and the US, however the company was able to release a digital wallet called Novi in October under Mr Marcus’s guidance.

“While there’s still so much to do right on the heels of launching Novi – and I remain as passionate as ever about the need for change in our payments and financial systems – my entrepreneurial DNA has been nudging me for too many mornings in a row to continue ignoring it,” he wrote on Twitter when announcing his decision to quit.

“I find comfort and confidence in knowing that they will continue to execute our important mission well under [new Novi leader] Stephane Kasriel’s leadership, and I can’t wait to witness this from the outside. I know there’s greatness ahead.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Microstrategy#Tesla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin could 'consolidate until 2022' after mass wipeout sends BTC price to $41K

Bitcoin could 'consolidate until 2022' after mass wipeout sends BTC price to $41K. Metahero Holders Joining Bitrise Coin Everyday By CoinQuora - Dec 05, 2021. Metahero is one of the biggest projects in the Metaverse industry today. The gaming project is attracting thousands of gamers as well as crypto investors. But the Metahero...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dogecoin Community Also Join Bitrise After Bitcoin Plunges 20%

Dogecoin has been one of the most successful meme coins in 2021. Ranking #11 in terms of market capitalization, at the time of writing, the coin has managed to create a massive crypto community. In the last few days, there has been a movement of Dogecoin community members joining other crypto coins.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
PETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions for 2022

These Crypto in 2022 insights are brought to you by PrimeXBT, the next-generation trading platform. The past year has been another great year for the cryptoasset market, with bitcoin (BTC) having almost doubled in price year-to-date, and the total crypto market capitalization increasing from just over USD 750bn to almost USD 3trn.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

How Bitcoin Set Itself Up for This Sell-Off

“Okay, so now what?” That was basically what the bitcoin market was saying over the past few weeks. Then a sell-off in the spot market over the weekend triggered several hundred million dollars’ worth of futures liquidations that helped to send prices plummeting further. Ever since the massive rally culminating...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust

Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy