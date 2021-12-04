ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Michigan school shooting - latest: Ethan Crumbley’s parents plead not guilty as mother sobs in court

By Gino Spocchia,Megan Sheets ,Stuti Mishra and Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUOAy_0dC2S5Oz00

Ethan Crumbley ’s parents pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to their son’s alleged shooting rampage at Oxford High School that led to the death of four students on Tuesday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared at an arraignment in front of judge Julie Nicholson this morning after being arrested by Detroit Police around 1.30am earlier today.

The arrest came after officers found a vehicle, believed to belong to the Crumbleys late on Friday, when they were searching for the couple. The vehicle was reported by the owner of the industrial building where the couple was located.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old accused, had gone missing after being charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, three days after their son Ethan allegedly killed four classmates and wounded seven others.

On Tuesday morning, the parents attended a meeting with Mr Crumbley and administrators after another teacher found a note on his desk with a drawing of a handgun that read: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me.”

The parents allegedly insisted Mr Crumbley return to class, and three hours later he carried out the massacre. When she heard reports of an active shooter, Jennifer Crumbley allegedly texted: “Ethan, don’t do it.”

Comments / 141

KaressZzz Martin
3d ago

I really want to have empathy for these parents but time and again they completely not only ignored that their child had issues, but compounded the problem it's literally directly their fault this happened.

Reply
35
Shadygirl
3d ago

I'm glad finally someone is doing something about all this gun violence. He needed to be suspended when the teachers called the parents. The law enforcement or Swat unit needed to be on alert. As a teacher, I would have refused to go back to that classroom. I would tell the other students to leave the classroom and locked him in there by himself. Once we all think collectively on the matter lives will be saved. The texts message is telling to me. The parents are facing civil liability as well as the school district because more needed to be done to save the kids lives and injuries. There is no way as a teacher I would feel comfortable being in a classroom or at the school with that kid acting as weird as he was. 911 it's an emergency we may have an assassin on the grounds send all available units asap.

Reply(3)
25
Guest
3d ago

When the parents refused to take child out of school, administrators should have called police in. The police could have removed Ethan. I

Reply(3)
28
Related
cityxtramagazine.com

School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

The parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chrissie Marie

Foster Mom Suspected With Abusing and Killing Toddler Dies Just Before Arrest

Foster mom commits suicide before her arrest for child abuse and murder.Facebook/Latricia Thomas. A Tennessee woman, suspected of killing and abusing her 2-year-old foster son, was found dead from an apparent suicide, Crime Online reported. Deborah Barnes was facing a criminal homicide and child abuse charges for two-year-old Vincent Carter's death. Before the Chattanooga police could arrest her, she took her life.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Detroit Police#Oxford High School
NBC San Diego

‘God Only Knows': Grandma Calls Parents Charged With Infant's Murder Dangerous

A 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man are in custody in San Diego County, accused of killing their infant child, according to law enforcement. Officials said that 911 operators got a call on Wednesday around 11:15 p.m. about an unresponsive infant at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in Colina del Sol. Investigating officers began CPR on the child upon arrival, according to authorities. The 3-month-old was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Ethan Crumbley ‘had gun with him’ at parent-teacher meeting hours before massacre

The teen accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at his Michigan high school allegedly had the gun in his backpack during a meeting with administrators and his parents just three hours before the attack.Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting dead four classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon with a gun his father purchased four days prior.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday said investigators believe Mr Crumbley had the gun in his backpack when he arrived at school that morning.Ms McDonald said the teen was believed to have brought the backpack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two men charged with murder of women pictured in cage

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who had been photographed in a cage after her remains were found at a house in Missouri, authorities said.James Phelps and Timothy Norton have also been charged with abandonment of a corpse following confirmation the remains belonged to 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater. The two men had already been charged with kidnapping after half-naked images of the missing woman in a cage were found on Mr Phelps’ phone. Authorities searched Mr Phelps’ home in Lebanon, a city in Missouri, where they discovered human remains in a freezer and nextdoor.They also discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Three students killed in US high school shooting: police

Three students were killed and six other people including a teacher were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in rural Oxford, Michigan, local police said. A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and a handgun was seized after the shooting at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

368K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy