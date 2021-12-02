ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Kennel Club revises breeding guidelines on French bulldogs to avoid ‘extreme features’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUOL1_0dC2RWru00

The Kennel Club has updated breed guidelines for French bulldogs over concerns the dogs are being bred with “extreme features” that exacerbate health problems .

The brachycephalic (which means “flat-faced”) breed typically faces health problems such as poor breathing, eye and skin-fold issues that are made worse by irresponsible breeding, said the Kennel Club.

French bulldogs have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and have been one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds since 2018.

Demand for the French bulldog has risen by 1,682 per cent since 2010, fuelled by celebrity owners such as Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and David and Victoria Beckham.

But, amid soaring demand, the Kennel Club has warned that irresponsible breeders and buyers of the small dog has led to “extreme features”, particularly a shortened nose that many people see as “cute”.

According to the PDSA , the breed’s flat features can lead to health conditions such as brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS), which can cause severe breathing problems, dental and eye issues, and skin fold dermatitis, which means the skin in their wrinkles get inflamed or even infected.

Bill Lambert, health and welfare expert at the Kennel Club, said: “Certain health problems in French bulldogs have been impacted by their huge increase in popularity, and we continue to be extremely concerned that exaggerations which are perceived to create a ‘cute’ look or sound, have gradually become seen as normal and even desirable.

“All breed standards are regularly reviewed, informed by ongoing breed-specific health data, and are explicit that any physical exaggerations should be avoided.

“These changes to the French bulldog breed standard aim to ensure it cannot be misinterpreted and that dogs are bred with their health and welfare as the absolute priority.”

Revisions to the guidelines include that a well-defined muzzle should “be clearly viewed in profile” and the dog’s nostrils should be “visibly” open.

Lambert added that the guideline amendments aim to “send a strong message” to buyers about the importance of ensuring any French bulldog puppy they buy does not have exaggerated features.

The Kennel Club hopes the new guidelines, as well as more research into the health of brachycephalic breeds, will help to “improve and protect the breed’s health”.

Dr Laura Hamilton, veterinary surgeon and French bulldog breed health coordinator, said: “Many people love owning French bulldogs, but it’s crucial that the public are aware of the breed’s complex health concerns and prioritise health over what they might think looks ‘cute’, and that breeders do all they can to produce healthy puppies.”

She warned that social media may influence the way the dogs are bred to look and urged potential owners to thoroughly research the breed before making any decisions and to find a responsible breeder who health screens their dogs.

The Brachycephalic Working Group (BWG), an organisation that works to improve the health and welfare of flat-faced dogs, was among other groups that reviewed the changes to the guidelines.

Dr Dan O’Neill, chair of the BWG, said the group welcomes the changes, “having worked collaboratively to put forward suggestions based on scientific evidence”.

“These changes show that all breeds can, and must, evolve to redress any serious health issues associated with conformation,” he added.

“We encourage would-be owners to place good health, welfare and temperament above human desires when choosing a breed and we urge more people to ‘stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog’.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

New breed makes National Dog Show debut in 2021

The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving showcases America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Lab. But this year, the 2021 National Dog Show welcomed a new breed to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The Biewer Terrier (pronounced like beaver), which competes in the Toy...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

9 Irish Dog Breeds That You’d Be Lucky as a Four-Leaf Clover to Have

Irish dog breeds have big personalities and bigger hearts. Pups from the Emerald Isle are not meant to sit, stay and sleep. Every Irish dog breed on our list enjoys having things to do and places to be. Their stories go as far back as the Táin Bó Cuailnge, also known as The Cattle Raid of Cooley, a piece of Irish literature some believe was written as early as the 8th century. In these ancient tales, dogs followed their fellow Irishmen into battle and helped during hunts. From there, they went on to become today’s diligent farm dogs, excellent hunters, swift athletes and faithful guardians. After spending centuries weathering wet, rugged terrain, Irish dog breeds are game for anything that comes their way.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

10 most expensive dog breeds - meet the UK's costly canines

The demand for dogs has soared since the UK first went into lockdown last year, with households turning to pets for companionship and emotional support during times of isolation. In turn, the rise of the 'pandemic puppy' has led to a surge in the prices of litters across the country,...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Smartest Dog Breeds in America

Dogs are America’s most popular pets, and almost 50 million households have one or more. They are great companions and can be playmates, hard workers, herders, and guardians. But some kinds of dogs, frankly, are smarter than others — and, to put it bluntly, who wants a dumb dog?  Smart dogs definitely have practical advantages: […]
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Laura Hamilton
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Reese Witherspoon
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Telegraph

Dog shows to hound out French bulldogs with ‘deformed’ flat faces

French bulldogs - one of the go-to breeds for any celebrity in need of a photogenic four-legged companion - will be penalised at dog shows if they display the exaggerated flat features that put their health at risk. The Kennel Club has introduced changes to their breed standards for “Frenchies”...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Kennel Club#Health And Welfare#Guideline#French#Pdsa
New York Post

UK breed officials call to curb French bulldogs with flat faces

The popular French bulldog face is flat-out wrong, say dog show judges. The Kennel Club, the canine welfare and training group based in the United Kingdom (and not to be confused with the American Kennel Club), said Wednesday that the breed known for its flat muzzle, pinched nostrils and protruding eyes will no longer serve as an acceptable exemplar of the French bulldog.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Knowridge Science Report

Most dog breeds are highly inbred, shows study

Dog breeds are often recognized for distinctive traits — the short legs of a dachshund, wrinkled face of a pug, spotted coat of a Dalmatian. Unfortunately, the genetics that give various breeds their particular attributes are often the result of inbreeding. In a recent study published in Canine Medicine and...
ANIMALS
WCVB

9 purebred Australian shepherd puppies looking for new homes at MSPCA

BOSTON — Nine purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes at MSPCA-Angell after their owner became overwhelmed by their care. The 5-month-old puppies are described by the MSPCA as very adoptable. “The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Top 5 Thanksgiving Tips For Dog & Cat Parents

When it comes to the furry friends and family members at our celebrations, we need to take some extra care to keep them safe. Before you defrost the Thanksgiving turkey and welcome your guests, here are some tips all dog and cat parents should keep in mind this holiday season. The post Top 5 Thanksgiving Tips For Dog & Cat Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
thegazette.com

French Bulldogs

AKC & APRI Registered, All vet work done, ready for their new homes, several colors available, $1500-$3000. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

What happens to your dog’s brain when you are not there

If you’ve ever wondered what your pet gets up to when you leave the house, then you aren’t alone. In recent years, the market for pet technology, such as smart cameras, has rapidly expanded, allowing pet owners to observe their pets’ antics from anywhere, at the click of a button. According to a report by Global Market Insights, the market valuation for pet tech will exceed $20 billion (£15 billion) by 2027.
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
animalleague.org

Life Begins Again for Dogs Rescued From Commercial Breeders

Finally safe and sound, a striking array of dogs and puppies descended the steps of the Animal League America Mobile Rescue Unit on Sunday, November 14, 2021, into the welcoming arms of our volunteers. In all, 48 incredible animals – no longer unwanted – arrived to have their lives transformed.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy