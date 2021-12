Flint, Mich—Starting in January of 2022, the Arab American Heritage Council will be headed by a new executive director, Lucine Jarrah. Jarrah spent the last three years working at the AAHC, with her most recent position being communications coordinator. Jarrah is a University of Michigan-Flint graduate with a degree in political science and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in social work at the University of Michigan. She is 24, making her the second-youngest executive director in the organization’s 41-year history.

FLINT, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO