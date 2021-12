Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sung the praises of Vinicius Junior after victory over Sevilla. Real won a thriller 2-1, with Vinicius Junior hitting a stunning late winner. Ancelotti said, "We were up against a very strong side who demonstrated all their quality, especially in the first half. They went ahead early on from a corner and then we found it harder to press high up the pitch, we got a bit unbalanced and allowed them a few chances.

