ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Larger firms may consider cancelling Christmas parties, suggests minister

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYGID_0dC2RDLL00

Larger businesses may consider cancelling their staff Christmas parties, a minister has said after revealing his own event will be held on Zoom.

Just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman suggested parties may depend on how many people are attending.

He said it is down to firms to decide, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Individual businesses, in the end, have to make judgments on what is appropriate internally.

“It slightly depends on the nature of the business. For many small businesses, four or five staff, who are working together every day anyway, gathering to have a drink isn’t a big step up in risk.

“But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people in from around the world to a big party, and they may decide, this year, is that sensible given the pandemic and given where we are?

“In the end, I think business people know how to make those decisions. The Government has set out clear guidance.”

Mr Freeman said he has cancelled his in-person Christmas party with staff this year and is instead planning a proper gathering in the spring.

Asked what he made of Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey advising people to avoid “snogging under the mistletoe” this Christmas, he joked on LBC radio: “I haven’t been kissed under the mistletoe for years.”

But he added: “We’re trying not to tell everyone who they should kiss or where they should go.

“I think Therese Coffey was making the point that we’re all going to have to exercise some common sense and I think the British public know that, in the end, it is up to all of us.

“If we can prevent the virus from spreading, we’ll all be able to enjoy more freedoms and that’s why we have taken the steps we have.

“I can tell you that my parliamentary team and I normally have a Christmas party.

“We’ve decided this year that it is probably sensible to do it by Zoom and wait for the spring. It won’t be the best party in the world.

“But… we don’t want to be telling every individual business what they should or shouldn’t be doing. It is a matter for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0zql_0dC2RDLL00

Speaking to Times Radio, the minister stressed the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) would not be arranging a formal party for its staff.

“I can tell you the department of business, we won’t be having a big Christmas party this year. Nobody would expect us to,” he said.

It comes as the executive chairman of a major advertising agency said there has been a “sharp series of cancellations” in Christmas parties since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Sir Martin Sorrell of S4Capital, said there is “extreme” uncertainty as he urged the Government to offer clearer guidance to businesses.

Asked if they are cancelling office parties, he told the Today programme: “It’s not so much what we’re doing as what we see our clients doing and other people.

“The answer is they are doing that, they are cancelling, (there has) been quite a sharp series of cancellations since this happened just, what, three, four, five days ago.

“The uncertainty is extreme and Government policy, understandably, I mean to be a little bit sympathetic to the Government, it is an extremely difficult situation.

“We have been through this before with Delta and the previous variants, so you would have thought the Government would be a little bit more prepared for what may or may not happen in terms of scenario planning.”

Meanwhile, a scientist assessing vaccines said his group is ready to move “very quickly” on deciding whether children aged five to 12 should be given a Covid jab in the UK.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it is waiting for approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before taking a judgment on whether vaccines should be offered.

The MHRA is expected to rule shortly on whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective in young children. The vaccine has already been approved for youngsters in the EU and US.

But Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast there is a “law of diminishing returns” when it comes to young children as they are largely protected from serious Covid-19.

“As you work down through the ages, there’s a kind of law of diminishing returns because, luckily for us, children are very seldom seriously affected by this virus,” he said.

“What you get by immunising children primarily is indirect protection of adults, and the extent to which we can do that and protect adults by avoiding them being infected by children with the current vaccines is, is still quite uncertain.

“So that’s the balance… we’ve got good evidence now that this vaccine, even at a low dose, produces a really good protective immune response in children and produces many fewer side effects because of the lower dose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Atn68_0dC2RDLL00

“But the question is really should that be our focus right now or should we really be focusing on adults who are the ones who much more commonly get seriously ill?”

However, Prof Finn said the JCVI is ready to act, saying that if the MHRA gives the go-ahead “then this is clearly something we need to engage with and produce an answer on very quickly because people will want to know.”

It comes as the boss of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Dr Albert Bourla, said annual vaccines to tackle Covid-19 are likely to be needed.

Asked about that prospect, Prof Finn said: “It’s hard to say whether we’ll all need boosters indefinitely. It really does depend on how much further this virus can evolve.

“Just as with flu, the flu virus changes every year and we have to reformulate the vaccine and re-immunise people who are at risk.

“So that could happen with coronavirus, but whether it will require everybody to get boosters every year, I think that’s really unclear at this point in time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travel industry fury as Covid pre-departure tests return

The travel industry has reacted with fury after it was announced all passengers arriving in the UK will have to take a Covid pre-departure test amid fears about the spread of the Omicron variant.Ministers said it was intended to be a temporary measure following new data showing an increase in the number of cases of the new strain linked to foreign travel.The move, which will be introduced on Tuesday, was welcomed by Labour which has been pressing for the return of pre-departure tests since the variant was first identified in South Africa.But the party criticised the Government for not acting...
WORLD
The Independent

Will the omicron variant further decimate the job market?

Britain and continental Europe’s labour markets are at a critical point. The number of UK job vacancies has continued to rise significantly and in October, reached the highest number since records began 20 years ago. Despite this, 69 per cent of companies across Europe are currently reporting talent shortages. This...
WORLD
The Independent

Don’t cancel Christmas parties and kiss whomever you like, says No 10

No 10 is urging people not to cancel Christmas parties and says they are free to kiss whomever they like, in a bid to clear up confusion.Boris Johnson’s spokesman dismissed a minister’s suggestion that larger company parties should be avoided – and another minister’s plea not to “snog under the mistletoe”.“The prime minister has been very clear on this, on Christmas parties. We don’t want people to cancel such events and there is no government guidance to that end.”Asked if people should avoid kissing strangers, he added: “The position has not changed – there are no further restrictions or...
U.K.
The Independent

Oliver Dowden: Keep calm and carry on with Christmas plans

Partygoers have been urged to “keep calm and carry on” with their Christmas festivities, despite scientists raising the alarm about the risks associated with gathering for social events.The Conservative Party chairman, Oliver Dowden said his party had no intention of cancelling its own Christmas drinks, and that others should continue with their celebrations.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson who received his booster dose of the Covid vaccine on Thursday, urged the public to “continue as they are” within the new measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Senior Tories,...
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sorrell
BBC

Firms opt for smaller Christmas parties over Omicron fears

A number of big businesses are holding smaller Christmas parties within departments, rather than larger, company-wide events. Uncertainty over the Omicron Covid variant has added to safety concerns over large gatherings. NatWest, Aviva and Deloitte have told staff that attending festive events will be a personal choice. But the events...
BUSINESS
newschain

Christmas party confusion continues as No 10 dismisses Minister’s advice numbers should be limited

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas. Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.
U.K.
The Independent

Christmas parties cancelled in ‘catastrophic’ blow to hospitality

Companies are cancelling office Christmas parties in their droves due to fears over the Omicron variant amid warnings of a “catastrophic” blow to hospitality during the peak festive season.Pleas are mounting for financial support for the sector as pubs, restaurants and venues see parties scrapped and big events scaled back given the rise in cases of the new variant across the UK.Sacha Lord, the night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, has joined a growing chorus of calls from the hospitality and tourism industry for the Government to offer support by freezing VAT at the lowered rate of 12.5% for two...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#European Union#Common Sense#Bbc Radio 4#Government#Lbc#British
The Independent

No 10 Christmas party claims ‘incredibly insulting’ – Covid bereaved families

A woman who lost her father to Covid-19 said it is “incredibly insulting” to hear claims that Downing Street staff held parties which broke social distancing rules last Christmas.Pressure has continued to mount on Number 10 over reports that work-related social gatherings were held in the lead-up to Christmas last year even though the public was forbidden from doing the same.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said any events held at No 10 were “in accordance with the rules”.Safiah Ngah, 29, from a bereaved families group, said the reports are “sickening”.I can absolutely assure you that No 10 staff followed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Boris Johnson urges people not to cancel Christmas parties or nativities amid plans to ramp up Covid booster jab programme

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays this festive period, as he promised to “throw everything” at the Covid booster vaccination campaign amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. He promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster jab...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: No need to cancel Christmas parties and call for pre-arrival testing

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There is no need to call off Christmas parties despite the emergence of the Omicron variant, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. However, he added that people should consider measures such as taking a lateral flow test or wearing face masks when socialising - and he also urged people to get a booster jab. However, some NHS trusts have asked staff "not to mix in big groups" in the run-up to Christmas to "set an example", NHS providers has said.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

People urged to get booster shot as nearly 20 million top-up doses given across the UK

The government is urging people to come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab – when invited to do so – to increase protection levels as the UK enters the winter season.By the end of Sunday, it is expected that 20 million people will have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.As of 3 December, 51 million people across the UK had received a first dose of a vaccine, while 46.5 million had received two doses, and 19.8 million had received three doses.In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme. All adults who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Minister hails ‘huge opportunities’ to deepen US trade links on first visit

The International Trade Secretary has said there are “huge opportunities to deepen the trading links benefiting communities on both sides of the Atlantic” ahead of a three-day visit to the US.Anne-Marie Trevelyan will use her first official stateside trip this week from December 6-8 to New York and Washington DC to bolster transatlantic trade and investment, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said.Cabinet minister Ms Trevelyan’s meetings will seek to build on the recent lifting of the US ban on British beef and lamb, to push for WTO reform, closer trade ties with individual US states and further work towards a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Government accused of weakening UK’s defences against future variants and pandemics

Ministers’ plans to sell off the UK’s vaccine manufacturing plant would leave Britain vulnerable to emerging Covid variants, the head of the centre behind the Oxford jab has warned.The government is considering a number of bids from the private sector for the Vaccine Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Harwell – a “surprising” decision that has drawn criticism from one of the leading scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.Professor Adrian Hill, director of the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, compared the sale of VMIC to “having been in a terrible war and you suddenly cut your defence budget substantially”.The vaccine centre, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly-detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious that previous variants like delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken no more than two days before departure for the UK.Airlines will be required to check for pre-departure tests...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: Don’t cancel Christmas parties, PM says as UK sees highest daily cases since July

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has attempted to clear up confusion about whether people should still hold Christmas parties by insisting that the events should not be cancelled.The government is once again facing accusations of mixed messaging on coronavirus.It comes after business minister George Freeman admitted he had cancelled his team’s in-person Christmas party in favour of a Zoom gathering amid concerns about the transmissibility of the omicron variant.Mr Johnson has said there is no need to cancel Christmas parties or nativity plans, speaking after he received his Covid booster jab.“People shouldn’t be cancelling things...there’s no need for that at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PCR tests, pre-departure checks and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?

PCR tests, pre-departure checks and self-isolation are back for travellers arriving in the UK. Weeks after international travel rules were eased to allow cheaper and faster lateral flow (antigen) tests, the government has tightened restrictions twice in response to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.At the same time, the previously dormant red list has been expanded and now applies to arrivals from 11 African nations.These are the key questions and answers.What are the new rules for travellers to the UK?Pre-departure tests must be taken by all travellers aged 12 and over to the UK. They can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy