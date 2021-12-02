ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Usyk ready to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua ‘allows’ it

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Oleksandr Usyk is prepared to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua foregoes a rematch with the Ukrainian, according to Alexander Krassyuk.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to take the Briton’s heavyweight belts, a month before Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout to retain the WBC title.

Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again in 2022, but the Ukrainian is also open to a unification bout with Fury, his promoter Krassyuk has said.

“The talks on AJ’s step-aside have been around since Fury KOed Wilder,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports .

“I heard that Joshua could consider stepping aside if the money is right, as he feels respect to the division and is willing to let the undisputed heavyweight championship happen.

“Usyk says that he can fight Fury next if the offer is right and if AJ allows to do so.”

A seemingly conflicted Joshua hinted this week that he might step aside to allow Usyk to face Fury, stressing that – if it were to happen – it would only be out of respect, not for money.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, however, deemed such a scenario unlikely .

“At the moment, the only focus is on the rematch,” he said. “Anthony Joshua wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“Until that is presented to him, and it hasn’t been presented to him in terms of stepping aside, that’s all the focus is.

“I haven’t seen the interview, but speaking to him, all he wants to do is rematch Oleksandr Usyk.”

