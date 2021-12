Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “renewed national effort” to step up delivery of the Covid-19 booster jab.Sir Keir, who gets his third dose of the vaccine on Monday, urged people who have not yet taken up the offer of a jab to “think again” and get vaccinated.His call came analysis by Labour suggested the rollout of the vaccination programme has slowed with an average of 435,542 jabs a day, compared to a peak of 602,265 a day in March.According to the latest figures on Sunday, a combined total of 20,258,417 booster and third doses have so...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO