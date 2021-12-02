ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tommy Fury would lose to ‘dozens of fighters’, Bob Arum claims

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWhCr_0dC2QwaT00

Tommy Fury would lose to “dozens” of young fighters, according to Bob Arum .

Former Love Island contestant Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is set to box Youtuber Jake Paul on 18 December.

Ahead of the bout in Tampa, Florida, Fury is 7-0 while Paul is 4-0 with wins against former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Arum, co-promoter of Tyson Fury , has admitted to being uncertain around Tommy Fury’s level in the ring, saying per talkSPORT : “We don’t know if Tommy Fury would ever be an elite boxer.

“I mean, I could think of dozens of young light heavyweights who would beat him.

“So you know, it’s irrelevant to me whether he wins or loses [against Paul]. Because he’s Tyson Fury’s brother, I absolutely hope that he wins, and I wish him the best. But if he loses, he loses.”

When asked about the nature of celebrity boxing in general, Arum said: “You know, I don’t think that really goes to the essence of the sport.

“Obviously, these are not elite fighters. They’re almost like circus acts.

“But again, if people are influenced to watch them, nobody is putting a gun to anybody’s head. And I think it’s neither good nor bad for the sport of boxing.”

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum says Terence Crawford vs. Josh Taylor does 1.5M pay-per-view buys

By Dan Ambrose: Bob Arum predicts that Terence Crawford vs. Josh Taylor will bring in potentially 1.5M pay-per-view buys in 2022. Arum believes Crawford-Taylor is a more lucrative fight than Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. due to the UK market. Arum says a fight between WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Bob Arum Mentions Errol Spence, Josh Taylor as Terence Crawford's Next Possible Fight

Terence Crawford remained the WBO welterweight champion Saturday night, defeating Shawn Porter by 10th-round TKO in the most impressive win of his career. After the bout, promoter Bob Arum—technically no longer Crawford's promoter after Crawford's contract with Top Rank expired following Saturday's win—said he could see the champion potentially taking on Errol Spence and Josh Taylor in the future:
COMBAT SPORTS
sjvsun.com

Tulare Olympian Richard Torrez Jr. inks deal with Bob Arum, Top Rank Boxing

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. has signed with Top Rank Boxing, signaling the start of his professional career. The 22-year-old Tulare native agreed to a multi-year deal with Top Rank, founded by famed promoter Bob Arum, on Nov. 17, just a few months after Torrez Jr. made it to the gold medal bout at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer.
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Boxing Scene

Arum Would Like To See Tyson Fury Fight Three Times in 2022

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, would like to see the boxer fight at least three times in 2022. Fury has only fought twice in the last two years - mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He saw action in February 2020, when he...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Bob Arum reveals exciting number of fights Tyson Fury wants in 2022

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury wants to fight THREE times in 2020. Fury has been relatively inactive ever since returning to the sport. The Gypsy King was out the ring for love a year and a half between the second and third tussle with Deontay Wilder. That’s hardly ideal for one of the world’s greatest fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Combat#Mma#Nba
Black Enterprise

Grant And Tamia Hill’s 19-year-old Daughter Myla Demolishes Her Opponent in MMA Debut

Grant Hill has passed the sports torch to his 19-year-old daughter, Myla, who completely obliterated her opponent during her debut MMA fight. Myla won her first mixed martial arts match at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc event in Lakeland, Florida, on Oct. 29, The Shadow League reports. Video shows Myla taking control of the fight early on and dominating her opponent throughout the first round.
LAKELAND, FL
ESPN

Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Canelo Alvarez net worth: How much did Canelo make to fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to fight Caleb Plant on Saturday and will look to add to his already growing bank account. But how much is the Mexican boxer actually worth?. According to Celebrity Net Worth Alvarez is worth about $140 million. The outlet also reports, that on October 17, 2018, Canelo Alvarez signed a 5-year $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion company and DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021

Ronda Rousey is considered to be the trailblazer for women in mixed martial arts, specifically the UFC. She is also one of the greatest UFC fighters and is the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Let’s now take a look at Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Khabib names hardest puncher faced in UFC and it’s not Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Justin Gaethje is the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the UFC.Having mixed it with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, The Eagle then called it a day after his next fight, which saw him knock off Gaethje on Fight Island, concluding a glittering career with a 29-0 record.But the October 2020 meeting was memorable for the Russian, who maintains the American “hit like a truck”.“This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast.“Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right...
UFC
firstsportz.com

WWE Supershow: The Bloodline suffer a massive loss

The Bloodline are one of the newest professional wrestling stables on WWE. They are a Heel stable that currently performs on Smackdown. It features Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Featuring three members and Paul Heyman as the manager, the faction gets its names from the fact that all the three Superstars belong to the iconic Anoa’i family.
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy