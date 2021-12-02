Tommy Fury would lose to ‘dozens of fighters’, Bob Arum claims

Tommy Fury would lose to “dozens” of young fighters, according to Bob Arum .

Former Love Island contestant Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is set to box Youtuber Jake Paul on 18 December.

Ahead of the bout in Tampa, Florida, Fury is 7-0 while Paul is 4-0 with wins against former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Arum, co-promoter of Tyson Fury , has admitted to being uncertain around Tommy Fury’s level in the ring, saying per talkSPORT : “We don’t know if Tommy Fury would ever be an elite boxer.

“I mean, I could think of dozens of young light heavyweights who would beat him.

“So you know, it’s irrelevant to me whether he wins or loses [against Paul]. Because he’s Tyson Fury’s brother, I absolutely hope that he wins, and I wish him the best. But if he loses, he loses.”

When asked about the nature of celebrity boxing in general, Arum said: “You know, I don’t think that really goes to the essence of the sport.

“Obviously, these are not elite fighters. They’re almost like circus acts.

“But again, if people are influenced to watch them, nobody is putting a gun to anybody’s head. And I think it’s neither good nor bad for the sport of boxing.”