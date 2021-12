Ginger Zee's husband Ben Aaron took to Instagram recently to share an unfortunate situation that he found himself in. The Good Morning America personality's husband told his followers that someone stabbed the tire of his vehicle. While he's not sure who committed the crime, he did say that he was able to get Zee and their two children home safe after discovering that his car was tampered with. Aaron, a fellow New York-based media personality, wed Zee in 2014. They share two children together, sons Adrian and Miles.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO