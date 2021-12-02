Hugh Bonneville shares glimpse at new TV show - but fans are concerned

The wait for the sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie to arrive next March feels like an eternity. Though the fandom shouldn’t be too upset, as the first trailer for that very film has recently made itself known to the internet. While we got to see some prime snark from Dame Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, one moment has raised some questions about how long she’ll be in the film. That’s not all, as she’s only one of two key characters missing from Downton Abbey: A New Era’s wedding photo included in the trailer, and it’s concerning me a bit.

