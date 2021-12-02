Hugh Bonneville shares glimpse at new TV show - but fans are concerned

The Crawleys are back for another Downton Abbey movie. After a highly successful six-season run of the original series, showrunner Julian Fellowes wrote a script for a full-length Downton Abbey movie, which showed in theaters in 2019 to positive reviews. In 2022, a sequel is coming out, and fans should expect most of the cast to return. From the upstairs people, Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Countess of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) will make major appearances, as well as Maggie Smith (Cousin Violet) and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey). We can also expect most of the downstairs people, headed by the ever-reliable retired butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), to show up.
