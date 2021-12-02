ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Bonneville shares glimpse at new TV show - but fans are concerned

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Bonneville has shared a glimpse at a brand new TV project – but some of his followers on social media were keen to express concern in the comments. The Downton Abbey star posted a photo of himself in the woods and a clip from his new programme for the Smithsonian...

Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt reveals 'embarrassing' experience with Kate Middleton

Joanne Froggatt has made a surprising revelation about her "embarrassing" encounter with the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2015. WATCH: Downton Abbey releases official trailer for sequel. During rehearsals, Kate entered Lady Mary's bedroom before engaging in a brief conversation with cast members which also included Michelle Dockery. "I embarrassed...
Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey: A New Era Has Two Key Characters Missing From That Wedding Photo, And It's Concerning Me

The wait for the sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie to arrive next March feels like an eternity. Though the fandom shouldn’t be too upset, as the first trailer for that very film has recently made itself known to the internet. While we got to see some prime snark from Dame Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, one moment has raised some questions about how long she’ll be in the film. That’s not all, as she’s only one of two key characters missing from Downton Abbey: A New Era’s wedding photo included in the trailer, and it’s concerning me a bit.
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
Deadline

‘Belfast’, ‘Poldark’ and ‘Derry Girls’ Stars Cast In Disney+ Superhero Comedy ‘Extraordinary’; Filming Starts Today

Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming feature Belfast star Máiréad Tyers is to play the lead in Disney+ superhero comedy Extraordinary alongside Poldark’s Sofia Oxenham and Derry Girls’  Siobhán McSweeney. Production commenced today on Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films’ eight-part irreverent comedy, which stars Tyers as Jen, a young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her. Along with the likes of Lookout Point’s The Ballad of Renegade Nell and Dancing Ledge’s Wedding Season, the show was one of the first UK originals unveiled for Disney+’s adult-skewing vertical Star in April and is also set to feature Poldark and Netflix’s Cursed star Sofia Oxenham as Jen’s best friend Carrie. Siobhán McSweeney, who plays the hilarious Sister Michael in Channel 4 cult hit Derry Girls, is Jen’s mum and rising stars Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason, along with The Origin’s Safia Oakley-Green and Snatch’s Robbie Gee, have also been cast. Extraordinary is written by debut writer Emma Moran and is filming around London.
KPBS

MASTERPIECE presents the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie

Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 from 7–9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 9-11 p.m. on KPBS TV. This Christmas, the Crawleys are returning home — to MASTERPIECE. The "Downton Abbey" movie, based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys® and earned 69 Emmy® nominations and set viewing records for a PBS drama will air on MASTERPIECE on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 9-11 p.m.
TVOvermind

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: Where Else Have We Seen Michelle Dockery?

The Crawleys are back for another Downton Abbey movie. After a highly successful six-season run of the original series, showrunner Julian Fellowes wrote a script for a full-length Downton Abbey movie, which showed in theaters in 2019 to positive reviews. In 2022, a sequel is coming out, and fans should expect most of the cast to return. From the upstairs people, Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Countess of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) will make major appearances, as well as Maggie Smith (Cousin Violet) and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey). We can also expect most of the downstairs people, headed by the ever-reliable retired butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), to show up.
culturedvultures.com

5 Biggest New TV Shows Of December 2021

So, December, eh? A load of tinsel and sparkly lights making a game effort to disguise the fact it’s the darkest, coldest time of year. In the media, of course, it’s all ultimately tinsel and sparkly lights, one big sustained distraction from real life, however bleak the weather might be. Quite apart from the usual slew of Christmas episodes and holiday specials, which all have some sort of heartwarming message or something, here are the biggest new TV shows of December 2021.
KATU.com

Tabitha Brown Shares New Kids Show "Tab Time"

She's an award-winning actress, a vegan foodie and a social media sensation! Tabitha Brown is also the host of a new TV show for kids--"Tab Time". She joined us to share how the show taps into her love of cooking, story telling, parenting and motivational skills. "Tab Time", for the preschool set, focuses on gratitude, mindfulness, service, community and culture as "Ms. Tab” (as the kids call her) keeps her audience engaged in an environment that encourages pursuing life to its fullest.
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Shares a Glimpse of Her Extravagant Honeymoon with Fans on IG

Paris Hilton is kicking off her honeymoon in style. Now that she’s a married woman, the 40-year-old TV star is traveling the world with her husband, Carter Reum, and documenting it on social media. ICYMI: Earlier this month, Hilton and the entrepreneur said, “I do,” at her late grandfather Barron's...
The Independent

Keira Knightley recalls ‘creepy’ but ‘sweet’ encounter with Love Actually fan in London

Keira Knightley has recalled a “sweet” but “creepy” encounter with a Love Actually fan.The actor starred in the hugely popular 2003 romantic comedy alongside Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman.Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment to promote her newly released film Silent Night, Knightley recalled an occasion during which she was stuck in traffic and a Love Actually fan in the car next to hers enacted a scene from the film.“You know, I did actually get stuck in traffic once [in London] and someone in the car next to me did the whole sign thing,” she said.“It was...
digg.com

The Best TV Shows Of 2021

At the end of another long, strange, uncertain year, these are the television series worth celebrating. Researchers want to send a spacecraft near Jupiter to join up with a chunk of rock and ice as it's flung toward the sun.
