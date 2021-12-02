ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Southwest Michigan home sales, prices decline in October

By JULIANA KNOT HP Staff Writer
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan housing market has continued to slow down, as...

www.heraldpalladium.com

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Pending-home sales rebound in October

Pending-home sales surged 7.5% on a monthly basis in October after falling 2.3% in September, the National Association of REALTORS® reported, citing its Pending Home Sales Index. Year over year, contract signings were down 1.4%, according to a press release. “Motivated by fast-rising rents and the anticipated increase in mortgage...
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Pending home sales surge in October after September's decline

October Pending Home Sales: +7.5% M/M to 125.2 vs. +0.7% consensus and -2.3% in September. Y/Y contract signings dropped 1.4%. "Motivated by fast-rising rents and the anticipated increase in mortgage rates, consumers that are on strong financial footing are signing contracts to purchase a home sooner rather than later," said National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun.
REAL ESTATE
Financial World

US new home sales rise in October; median home prices soar 17.5% to $407,000

On Wednesday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that sales of US single-family homes, the most lucrative item in US homebuilding industry, picked up last month despite a painstaking persistence in price-pressure build with median home prices surging as much as 17.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, suggesting a relentless appetite among prospective homebuyers despite a rapid rise in inflation indicators.
BUSINESS
Sandusky Register

Ohio home sales fall in October

SANDUSKY — Home sales in Ohio and in the local area fell in October compared to October 2020, according to new figures released this week by Ohio Realtors. Housing sales sizzled in Ohio for much of the year. But in October, home sales in Ohio were 15,731 units, a dip...
OHIO STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta home sales slide in October as prices rise

Atlanta’s housing market remained tight in October, with total home sales sliding 6.2% from September to 6,476 and the median price of homes sold rising 3.4% to $370,000, Atlanta REALTORS Association reported. Year over year, sales were down 12%, while the median sales price was up 18.2%, according to a...
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Here’s what real estate economists are predicting for the 2022 housing market

A lot more of the dynamics seen in 2021 — but at a much less frenzied pace — is expected to be on tap for next year’s housing market. Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG), Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors, among others, have released their forecasts for the 2022 U.S. housing market, with similar themes, although some variations, among each source.
REAL ESTATE
magnoliastatelive.com

What to know about buying foreclosed homes

If you’ve been in the market for a new home at any point in the last two years, you know how tough it can be for buyers to land a deal. Markets across the nation are still dealing with housing shortages caused by the unexpected pandemic-fueled buying frenzy, which has depleted inventory and caused prices to skyrocket to new heights. In many markets, it has become commonplace for cash buyers to offer tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars over the asking price for homes—and this crushing demand for housing is now pricing many low- and moderate-income buyers out of the pool.
REAL ESTATE

