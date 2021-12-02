ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Column: What's worst about omicron so far is the uncertainty

By ANDREAS KLUTH Bloomberg Opinion
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo here we go again. The coronavirus has mutated, as we’ve always known it would, and the new variant, called omicron, is spreading fast. Should we be scared or sanguine? Should we change our behavior and plans or carry on? To answer these questions, we need three pieces of information that...

www.yakimaherald.com

