Big brain stuff from BakedBananaDesign on Thingiverse:. I took the brain from https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:620846 and scaled it down by 50%. I then cut out an area in each half for the RGB LEDs to sit. The magnets need to be melted in still but remember magnets lose their strength to extreme heat. The LEDs run down the center of the stand and come out the back, then connect to the Arduino Uno. I used hot glue to secure the bulbs and wires along the bottom of the stand. You could probably use two regular LED bulbs with just batteries if you want to bypass the Arduino.

