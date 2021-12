The Graves County Fiscal Court recently approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for multiple local infrastructure products related to water and sewer services. Graves County was awarded about $7 million in ARPA funds, as well as roughly $1.3 million in ARPA funds through the Kentucky Infrastructure Agency specifically earmarked for drinking water and wastewater projects. Funds for the individual projects had to be allocated by last Friday, but they did not have to have full approval from the court by that date.

