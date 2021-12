This past week, Dustin Poirier got a text from boxing coach and analyst Teddy Atlas that hit just the right way: “One more mountain to climb before the ultimate view.”. The encouragement came at a welcome time for Poirier, who’s less than one month away from what could be the realization of a long and sometimes painful journey to the top of the UFC food chain. A fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 brings the opportunity to hold the undisputed title, though many believe he is already the uncrowned champion.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO