Amy Schneider has made ‘Jeopardy!’ history — and helped the show find calm after chaos

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Following his passing, there was much discussion about who would carry the torch as the next host of the quiz show. Many floated the idea of Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings taking over for Trebek, especially as he is a consulting producer on the program. However, amidst the discussion about Jennings, many of the Jeopardy! champion's past controversies and scandals have since resurfaced, making fans wonder whether that will factor into how the show decides on Trebek's replacement. While it was previously reported that Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards would be the next permanent host, he stepped down after his own scandals resurfaced and was later fired altogether from his position as a producer. So, the search for Trebek's official successor continues.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO