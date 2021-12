Go outside on a clear night in early winter and look up. Everything you can see; all the stars, the planets, the shooting stars, the Northern Lights; is contained within the Milky Way Galaxy; except one thing. If the sky is dark and the moon not too bright, and if you know exactly where to look, you can just barely see the Andromeda Galaxy, the one thing visible to the unaided eye not in our galaxy.

