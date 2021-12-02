British asset manager abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for $2 bln
Dec 2 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn said on Thursday it would buy privately held online investment platform Interactive Investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion).
Interactive Investor Chief Executive Officer Richard Wilson will join abrdn and continue to lead the platform, the asset manager said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7509 pounds) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
