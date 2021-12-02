This 1963 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport 2D Is Very Special and For Sale

This is a ridiculous ride powered by an incredible 7.0-liter Mercury V8 engine. The second-generation Corvette was most likely the most popular model for show competitors and racing enthusiasts alike in its time. This comes from the sleeker and more aerodynamic style combined with a lot more options for the powertrain. However, as impressive as the C2' Vette was in its original condition, it wasn't enough for some people. One of these people was a man named Zora Arkus Duntov, and he did a lot more than talk about it. He built a group of Corvette race cars that were so fast that GM ordered him to destroy what he created and not tell anyone about the beautiful vehicles he made. Of course, this order was immediately ignored, and the five intense racers sat in hiding for decades until they were rediscovered sometime later.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO