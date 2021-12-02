ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

This 1963 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport 2D Is Very Special and For Sale

By Dim Angelov
Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media is often the source of information on some of the most epic cars,...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Could Get Corvette V8 As A Swan Song

Rumors are still swirling that Chevrolet intends to build a more powerful Camaro as a swansong for the model. The latest report is that Chevy might shove the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 from the C8 Corvette into the muscle car, according to GM Authority. The SS and LT1 grades of the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Ford F-150 Humiliate A Chevy Corvette C8 On The Drag Strip

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 may have stolen the spotlight, but the regular C8 Stingray can still hold its own. With a 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and a starting price of just over $60,000, the Corvette Stingray offers supercar performance for sports car money. With the Z51 package installed, the Stingray will rocket from 0-60 mph in under three seconds, cross the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, and top out at 194 mph.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Corvette CF1 Is A Modern Supercar With 1953 Styling

The recent SEMA Show had many highlights, making it tough to choose an absolute favorite. If you put a gun to our head, we'd have to go with the CF1 Corvette Concept, designed and built by Dave Kindig (host of Bitchin' Rides) and Lingenfelter. It feels unfair to call the...
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Music Video#Chevy Corvette#Facebook Group#Duntov Motor Company#Mtv
Motorious

1969 Chevy Impala Looking For A New Owner

This incredible blue impala is a piece of American automotive history. Chevrolet has produced thousands of America's favorite vintage performance models such as the Chevelle, Corvette, and Camaro. This was brought forth by decades of study and hard work in the field of high horsepower muscle cars and drag strip dominating beasts. One such vehicle that perfectly reflects the incredible performance that Chevy set out to create was the Chevrolet Impala. This was particularly prevalent in the case of the SuperSport models. These speed demons boasted the best technology for the time and stunning style with an instantly recognizable appearance from miles away. Without a doubt, the vast engine options, incredible horsepower, and torque figures allowed these beautiful cars to become now iconic in American car culture.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chevy Frankenstein Car Is 1950s Glorious

Can you tell what classic models were used to create this?. The term “Frankenstein car” is used a lot in the industry, usually when someone takes something off one car and puts it on a very different kind of vehicle. While that certainly can be jarring, this creation known as the Chevy 789 takes parts from 3 different classic Chevrolets and mixes them together for one crazy look. It’s something which people will definitely stare at, whether in horror or out of fascination.
CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Nomad Is An Awesome Restomod That Never Fails To Excite

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!. Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Intense Grand Sport Corvette Boasts Wicked SB4 Mercury Powerhouse

This is a ridiculous ride powered by an incredible 7.0-liter Mercury V8 engine. The second-generation Corvette was most likely the most popular model for show competitors and racing enthusiasts alike in its time. This comes from the sleeker and more aerodynamic style combined with a lot more options for the powertrain. However, as impressive as the C2' Vette was in its original condition, it wasn't enough for some people. One of these people was a man named Zora Arkus Duntov, and he did a lot more than talk about it. He built a group of Corvette race cars that were so fast that GM ordered him to destroy what he created and not tell anyone about the beautiful vehicles he made. Of course, this order was immediately ignored, and the five intense racers sat in hiding for decades until they were rediscovered sometime later.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette C2 Restomod On The Way With Lamborghini V10 Engine

A 1960s Corvette C2 with a Lamborghini engine would be a match made in heaven for many enthusiasts. The restomod specialists at American Legends Builds make this dream into a reality with the assistance of designer Karan Adivi for shaping the car's appearance. Timeless lines. Adivi posted the first renderings...
CARS
Carscoops

This 1,800 HP C7 Corvette Z06 Can Bend Space And Time

The C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was quite a beast when it was first unveiled, pumping out no less than 650 hp and 650 lb-ft from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8. However, this particular C7 Z06 is far from stock. For starters, the standard engine has been replaced with a 7.0-liter LS...
CARS
Motorious

LS Powered 1965 Chevy C10 Restomod Is A True Dream Truck

A Vortec V8 powered C10 makes this classic truck to full package. The Chevy C10 pickup truck has gained unmeasurable popularity over the recent years. Chevy designed the C10 on a 1/2 ton chassis and its proved to be one of the most versatile trucks ever made. With vintage good looks and rugged capabilities, we can’t ignore these highly collectible Chevy trucks. This stunning 1965 Chevy C10 restomod pickup truck will bring you the best of all worlds.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1800 HP Chevrolet Corvette C7 Will Give You The Creeps

When it comes to modified cars, the main goal seems to be high horsepower. However, having a well-sorted car means building it to send that power to the ground, as efficiently as possible. With this in mind, That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us a YouTube video of one such car – a sinister-looking C7 Corvette, which may be one of the most well-sorted high-horsepower builds, you will ever see.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
Motorious

Hidden Away For Decades, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Racer Looking At Restoration

This insane car has a crazy backstory and a beautiful life ahead of it from its enthusiastic owner. The 1950s were an incredible time for the automotive and drag racing communities to emphasize insanely powerful and unique race cars. Of course, the steel-bodied masterpieces of that era became instantly iconic due to the owners' ability to modify the exterior to fit their personality exactly. Under the hood were some of America's most significant engines, which pushed out massive amounts of horsepower and torque. This meant that straight-line speed was the main focus for most American automotive enthusiasts in that period. Without a doubt, these cars did their job exceptionally well and have gained an insane reputation and following from the older car crowd.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Is Making Every Corvette Z06 Truly Unique

Ever since its launch back in October, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been making headlines for all kinds of reasons. Some can't get over how good it sounds, while others have been speculating about how much it will cost. All we know is that the C8 Z06 is the most badass Corvette to date, and it's so badass, in fact, that you are going to have to wait years to get your hands on one. Don't worry though: Chevrolet is offering the new high-performance sports car with over 11,000 possible 2023 Corvette Z06 trim combinations. That should keep you busy in the meantime.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Corvette GS Puts Down 750 Horsepower With Naturally Aspirated Mercury SB4: Video

The five original Chevy Corvette Grand Sports are undoubtedly some of the most famous Vettes ever built. Developed by Zora Arkus-Duntov as race-spec, lightweight C2 models aimed at besting the Shelby Cobra on the track, the Corvette GS is the dream of innumerable enthusiasts. Now, we’re checking out this hot-to-trot replica from Superformance, which comes equipped with 750 naturally aspirated horsepower under the hood.
CARS
Road & Track

This Six-Doored Silverado 3500 Is a Hilariously Massive Hauler

The world of Facebook Marketplace can be a bit of a precarious place for automotive enthusiasts. Sure the site is a great tool for searching for your next daily driver or weekend toy, but it is also full of some seriously strange machines. Take this 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for example, which has undergone a wild six-door conversion.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Porsche Working On Ruggedized Porsche 911, Should Corvette Follow Suit?

An odd-looking Porsche 911 prototype was recently spotted testing in Germany, leading some to suggest that Stuttgart is developing a new, rugged model variant of the popular sports car. If this is indeed the case, if begs the question – should Chevy follow suit with a ruggedized variant of the Corvette?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy