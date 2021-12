The mayor and City Council have now effectively killed tax increment financing and most other development incentives (with zero TIFs in 2021). They claim they are protecting us from inequitable deals, but actually, they are only driving developers’ taxpaying projects away from our city. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s budget languishes. We at E.J. Holtze Corporation believe that greater prosperity brings more, not less, equity. Future financial success is not a question of politics or optics. It is a matter of being open for business. In order to compete for the World Cup and other national conventions, we must elect leaders with a more practical approach.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO