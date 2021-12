Palmer to lead all product management and development as MarketCast’s first Chief Product Officer. MarketCast announced the appointment of Carmen Palmer to its senior leadership team as its first Chief Product Officer. In this new role for MarketCast, Palmer will be responsible for building upon MarketCast’s world-class research, insights, and data science foundation to deliver a powerful portfolio of new data-driven, scalable products and services to serve the world’s top media companies, sports leagues, and brands.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO