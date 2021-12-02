ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

With omicron in US, Missouri judge cancels local health department COVID orders

By Editorials
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle against the pandemic has entered a disturbing new phase. A new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant has emerged, called omicron. The variant has already arrived in the United States, in San Francisco. That means a renewed focus on vaccines, masks, isolation and quarantines. A COVID-weary nation will resist,...

Sandra Vanhoesen
3d ago

The sky is falling mentality- this is NOT unbiased journalism - there has not been a single person hospitalized for this new mutation- it’s not going anywhere - like any virus it will continue to mutate- thank the labs for this - it’s a new future - I would suggest learning to live with it and stop the doomsday mentality. Live life. My thoughts my opinion ✌🏻

Spider45
3d ago

While I personally believe in health protocols, I also believe people should have a choice. After losing a family member last year, it was a difficult time, but today there are options and better knowledge of how to treat the virus. Make an informed decision based on medical information from reliable sources and stay healthy.

<not deleted>
3d ago

If YOU want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If YOU want to get a vaccine, get a vaccine.

