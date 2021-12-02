ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The plague masks won’t save us

By Anthony Hennen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill we ever give up on outdated rules, or are we stuck with “mask before you go” guidance through 2035?. How quickly we forget the promise that getting vaccinated meant no more masks. Even though 75% of adults in Philadelphia are fully vaccinated, and 93% are partially vaccinated as of November...

Jamey Rod
3d ago

most of them deaths came from the Democratic mayor putting the first 100 or so cases in old age homes. just like NJ and NY. and considering they openly admitted anyone who had any of the strand in them got counted so the hospitals got paid better no one really knows what the true numbers are. and knowing I had it last years. and it wasn't anything more than the flu. and I'll stick with my natural immunity.

