ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The new Matrix Resurrections trailer mixes kung-fu with déjà vu

By Axel Metz
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has arrived – and it’s basically a highlight reel of the best scenes from the first three (okay, two) movies. Titled Déjà Vu, the 60-second teaser merges sequences from the original trilogy with those from the upcoming fourth instalment, which is scheduled to land...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Eréndira Ibarra
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christina Ricci
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kung Fu#Martial Arts#Matrix Resurrections#Sci Fi#Jefferson Airplane#Morpheus
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

We’ve been warning you all for the past few weeks, but Christmas has well and truly arrived on streamers in 2021. This weekend will see several new festive movies and TV shows landing on the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video – but we’ve made a conscious effort to also highlight those that aren’t designed to extract every last ounce of joy from your wintery bones.
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

‘Reacher’ Trailer: Amazon’s New Series Features A Much Bigger Jack Reacher Than The Films To Fight Bad Guys

When the “Jack Reacher” films were released, critics and many film fans seemed to enjoy them. The diehard fans of Lee Childs’ book series, of which the films were inspired by, were not happy. You see, Tom Cruise didn’t embody the Jack Reacher of the books. But Amazon’s here to fix that with the upcoming “Reacher” reboot series.
MOVIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans’ ‘Ghosted’

No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is in and Scarlett Johansson is out in Apple Original Films’ adventure pic Ghosted, to be directed by Dexter Fletcher and produced by Skydance Media. De Armas will now star opposite Chris Evans in the romantic action-adventure film and executive produce; Evans produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jules Daly. Evans and Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had originally teamed up for Ghosted. The deal for the Apple film was the second Johansson signed after filing her lawsuit against Disney over...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

Paramount Plus has unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. The trailer opens with a shootout in a field, and as it comes to a close, John Dutton (Tim McGraw) says to two nearby men, “So y’all just sit and watch? Thanks for the help.” The trailer continues as you follow...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Grab Your Cosmos! HBO Max Drops the First Full-Length ‘And Just Like That...’ Trailer

Drop everything you’re doing, because HBO Max dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot. The streaming service just released a full-length teaser for And Just Like That…, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda). Oh, and how could we forget about Chris Noth (Mr. Big)?
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max sees a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Could Scream 5 Launch More Sequels In The Iconic Horror Franchise? Here’s What The Co-Director Says

The Scream movie franchise has been a staple for horror enthusiasts for 25 years. With four installments already in the can and another just a few months from hitting theaters, it’s as good a time as any to think about both the legacy of the iconic series and also what its future might hold. Luckily, we can get some insight about that from one of the co-directors of the upcoming fifth movie.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Shows the World Before & After a Devastating Flu (VIDEO)

“All that matters is the now and what got us to this point,” the official trailer for the HBO Max original limited drama, Station Eleven, tells us. Based on the international bestseller (of the same name) by Emily St. John Mandel, the new series (premiering December 16 with the first three episodes, before a weekly rollout of two episodes until January 13) is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. As the trailer shows, Himesh Patel’s Jeevan finds Matilda Lawler’s Kirsten as she doesn’t know where her parents are. He offers to walk her to the train … and then the devastating flu hits.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
UPI News

Alan Ritchson breaks hands, zip ties in 'Reacher' trailer

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon released the trailer for its upcoming series Reacher on Thursday. Alan Ritchson stars as author Lee Child's character Jack Reacher. Reacher shows up in the town of Margrave, Ga. where police arrest him for killing seven people in town. In the holding cell, he effortlessly breaks the zip ties holding his hands.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

TechRadar

18K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy