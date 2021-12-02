ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Take a look at Virgil Abloh’s stunning Mercedes Maybach

By Mark Wilson
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we lost the visionary designer Virgil Abloh earlier this week, we are likely to see new examples of his prolific creativity emerge for months, or even years, to come. Case in point: Mercedes-Benz, with the blessing of Abloh’s family, has just revealed a concept car designed by Abloh alongside the...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton (where Abloh was most recently creative director of menswear) and recently became a majority investor in Off-White, posted to its social media channels on Sunday, Nov. 28 announcing the American designer's passing, following his private battle with cancer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection For Louis Vuitton Was a Colorful Homage to the Designer’s Fountain of Creativity

Virgil wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. With only days separating the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s death and the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s spring ’22 menswear collection in Miami — the designer’s final collection for the French brand — fans and friends were likely experiencing whiplash from the week’s events. But just as it did so many times during the designer’s fast-paced, prolific career that spanned just over a decade in fashion, the show went on. Timed to the kick-off of Art Basel (where the designer had often showed other projects), the show took place on a wharf off the mainland of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is Dedicating Its Upcoming Runway Show to the Life and Legacy of Virgil Abloh

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s unexpected death, Louis Vuitton has decided the designer’s final show must go on. The French fashion house has announced that the upcoming spring 2022 menswear runway show in Miami will be dedicated to the life and legacy of the design visionary. Abloh, who died at age 41 on Sunday after privately battling cancer for the past two years, had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear since 2018. He was set to appear at Tuesday’s show alongside nearly 100 looks he created. In fact, he even posted a teaser on his Instagram just four days...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
extratv

Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Virgil Abloh, the designer who for the past three years was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and who was the CEO of Off-White, has died after a secret cancer battle. He was 41. The official LV Twitter made the crushing announcement on Sunday, writing, "LVMH, Louis Vuitton...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Inside One of Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs—A Mercedes-Maybach

This week, at Art Basel Miami Beach, Mercedes-Benz unveiled one of the final collaborations completed by famed designer Virgil Abloh: a rugged two-door coupe concept from its Mercedes-Maybach ultra-luxury sub-brand. The founder of the Off-White label and director of menswear at Louis Vuitton passed away suddenly just days before. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Car Design#Project Maybach#Jeep
Highsnobiety

The World Reacts to Virgil Abloh's Passing

It's not an understatement to say that the entire world reeled from the shocking news of Virgil Abloh's untimely death following a battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer that Abloh suffered from in private. Abloh's sudden passing at the age of 41 has left a massive void in more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SlashGear

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Review

The limo has grown up, quite literally: where once the height of luxury was a long, sleek sedan, now it’s the elevated presence of a six-figure SUV which signifies you’ve really made it. Witness, then, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 as it goes grille to grille with recent successes from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and others, the German automaker leaning into its cosseting sub-brand in the hope of replicating the sporting successes of AMG.
CARS
crfashionbook.com

How Virgil Abloh's Legacy Shaped a Vision of Fashion's Future

Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday in Chicago after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma cancer. The world of fashion and culture mourns his unmatched talent, vision, and energy, and his saturated life and legacy will go on to inspire dreamers like him. The multifaceted creative was a fashion theorist and philosopher; a bigger-picture, outside-the-frame thinker, who defined the modern idea of a creative director and what they contribute to culture. He shifted the idea luxury fashion by merging it with streetwear, being the first Black designer to helm Louis Vuitton, LVMH's biggest brand, and welcoming a new generation of creatives to take the lead. A full life like Abloh’s cannot be simplified in text or quotations, though his carry heavy weight today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
Hypebae

Virgil Abloh's 5 Most Influential Sneaker Designs

As the world grieves the loss of Virgil Abloh, we look back on the visionary’s impact on sneaker culture. Virgil will be remembered as a champion of young designers, a forward-thinker and a pioneer in bringing streetwear into luxury fashion. In memory of the Off-White™ founder’s stellar body of work,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

What Is Virgil Abloh’s Legacy as a Clothing Designer?

From a background with no formal training in fashion, Virgil Abloh’s rise to become one of the most celebrated and beloved designers of the new millennium was nothing short of extraordinary. While he never complained about his beginnings — growing up as the son of a seamstress just outside of Chicago — he had a relatively humble start, without connections to the industry he would later come to ascend into.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh's Legacy of Redefining the Norm Continues With Project MAYBACH

The late Virgil Abloh, who died last Sunday aged 41, frequently referenced the automotive and industrial design industries in his work, so it came as no shock that the designer was asked by Mercedes-Benz to collaborate and reimagine one of its leading cars, the G-Class. Now, in honor of Abloh’s family’s wishes, Mercedes-Benz proudly unveils the designer’s next car: the Project MAYBACH.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Virgil Abloh’s wondrous success

The greatest gift that Virgil Abloh gave the fashion industry was his presence on the world stage, in the most rarefied circumstances, walking alongside design titans, holding his own with venerated experts and sometimes taking them to school. Abloh was the dark-skinned Black man with close-cropped hair, tall with slim shoulders, leading the menswear division of Louis Vuitton, a historic French fashion house. He was a rare bird flying at such heights. But he was vividly real.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

Take A Closer Look At Audi's Maybach-Fighting A8 L Horch

Early this month, Audi revealed the all-new 2022 A8, its idea of a luxury limo built to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW's 7 Series. It wasn't much of a surprise to us though, as we had already been shown the Horch version of the car. If you've never heard of the Horch name, all you need to know is that it is one of the luxury automakers that eventually merged with other brands to form what is now Audi. As such, reviving the name is meant to remind us of Audi's long history of excellence while also showing us just how luxurious its products can be. Take a look at the video below and you'll really understand why this is a true Maybach fighter.
CARS
Click10.com

Virgil Abloh’s artistic genius takes over Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI – Virgil Abloh’s genius took over the enclosed area of Miami’s marine stadium on Tuesday night in Virginia Key. All of Louis Vuitton’s guests arrived from Biscayne Bay in boats. Ye, better known as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas, and Erykah Badu were among the celebrities in attendance.
MIAMI, FL
Carscoops

Project Maybach x Virgil Abloh Concept Is A Strange Off-Road Coupe With An External Roll Cage

A few days after the unfortunate passing of influential fashion designer Virgil Abloh, Mercedes presented the Project Maybach. The concept car is described as a “two-seater, battery-electric off-road coupé” created to conceptualize the future of electric travel. The design teams involved with the project were given complete creative freedom, creating...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy