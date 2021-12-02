Take a look at Virgil Abloh’s stunning Mercedes Maybach

Early this month, Audi revealed the all-new 2022 A8, its idea of a luxury limo built to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW's 7 Series. It wasn't much of a surprise to us though, as we had already been shown the Horch version of the car. If you've never heard of the Horch name, all you need to know is that it is one of the luxury automakers that eventually merged with other brands to form what is now Audi. As such, reviving the name is meant to remind us of Audi's long history of excellence while also showing us just how luxurious its products can be. Take a look at the video below and you'll really understand why this is a true Maybach fighter.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO