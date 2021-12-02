Take a look at Virgil Abloh’s stunning Mercedes Maybach

Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday in Chicago after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma cancer. The world of fashion and culture mourns his unmatched talent, vision, and energy, and his saturated life and legacy will go on to inspire dreamers like him. The multifaceted creative was a fashion theorist and philosopher; a bigger-picture, outside-the-frame thinker, who defined the modern idea of a creative director and what they contribute to culture. He shifted the idea luxury fashion by merging it with streetwear, being the first Black designer to helm Louis Vuitton, LVMH's biggest brand, and welcoming a new generation of creatives to take the lead. A full life like Abloh’s cannot be simplified in text or quotations, though his carry heavy weight today.
