US warns Russia as Kremlin talks about war threat in Ukraine
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Stamford Advocate
3 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin voiced concern Thursday about a possible escalation of fighting in a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine as the U.S. issued a strong warning to Russia to stay away from Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, fearing...
Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Any move by China to invade Taiwan would have “terrible consequences,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday, adding that he hoped Chinese leaders would think very carefully about “not precipitating a crisis” across the Taiwan Strait. Blinken, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, said China had been trying...
MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Russian Aeroflot airliner flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow was forced to change altitude over the Black Sea because a NATO CL-600 reconnaissance plane crossed its designated flight path, Russia's state aviation authority said on Saturday. The state airline said flight SU501 carrying 142...
As tensions mount between Washington and Moscow over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence has found the Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive as soon as early next year involving up to 175,000 troops, according to U.S. officials and an intelligence document obtained by The Washington Post. The...
Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.
The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks.
The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious."
"Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week.
"We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
Belarus on Friday condemned new economic sanctions from the United States and its allies, promising a “tough response” as the West increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his use of migrants in battles with the European Union and wider crackdowns on opposition to his regime. “Tough, asymmetric, but appropriate...
President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.The new intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine's border, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the finding.It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on...
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
