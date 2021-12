The PSNI has launched its annual winter enforcement campaign by asking the public to “take two seconds” to think about the reality of being caught drink or drug driving.During last year’s campaign, 6,972 roadside breath tests were carried out and 280 people arrested, for drink/drug driving related offences.Superintendent Gary Busch said: “Unbelievably, this was during a period of time when we saw decreased traffic volume because of the pandemic.“For many people it would be unthinkable to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol or taking drugs however the statistics clearly show that for multiple reasons, too many...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO