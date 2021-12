If a new rumor is to be believed, World of Warcraft could be coming to consoles for the very first time. The rumor was first posted to the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, before making the rounds to ResertEra. The original Reddit post has since been deleted, but apparently a World of Warcraft "complete edition" was listed in the source code for Xbox's upcoming games section. The supposed release date listed is December 9th, which is the same day that The Game Awards is set to take place. This could imply that it will be announced at The Game Awards and released that same evening.

