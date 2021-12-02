ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for holiday decorations near you? There's a 'Cheer Map' for that by Nextdoor

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Looking for holiday decorations in your neighborhood? Nextdoor is rolling out its annual holiday “Cheer Map” where users can mark their home as decorated or find other festive setups.

“No matter which holiday you celebrate, get in the spirit by marking your decorated home on the Cheer Map with a colorful holiday icon that represents your seasonal style,” Shannon Toliver, a communications manager at Nextdoor, shared in a blog on Wednesday. “From Christmas lights to Hanukkah displays, find the best and brightest outdoor holiday decorations in nearby neighborhoods.”

The map, which is sponsored by The Home Depot, allows users to mark their own holiday decorations or "plan the perfect sightseeing route to experience your community's celebratory spirit,” Toliver added.

Buying a real Christmas tree this year?: Here are some fire prevention tips to help keep you safe

Yeah, it's time for that debate again: Is it still too early to celebrate Christmas?

Nextdoor on Wednesday also shared results of a poll showing that users of the neighborhood-based social network are ready to decorate for the holidays. According to an online survey of 84,988 Nextdoor users in the U.S., conducted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 90% of respondents plan to decorate this holiday season.

In the same poll, 70% said they put up holiday decorations in November, and 21% brought out their lights and displays before Thanksgiving.

Another survey conducted on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot found that 83% of those decorating this year plan to keep their decorations up throughout December.

The survey, which polled 2,431 adults from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, also found that 54% of respondents don’t mind if neighbors leave their outdoor decorations up past Jan. 1.

Debates rage each year over when to begin celebrating the holiday season. But whether you mark a holiday at the end of the year or not, experts say there are very real reasons surrounding when and why people kick off their celebrations

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Looking for holiday decorations near you? There's a 'Cheer Map' for that by Nextdoor

