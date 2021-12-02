ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Picks & Best Bets for Thursday, December 2nd | Hockey Gambling Podcast (Ep. 14)

By Hockey Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalon Jenkins, Ryan Gilbert, and Joel Meyer bring you their NHL Picks and Best Bets for Thursday, December 2nd. They start out with a weekend wrapup and NHL news before digging into the Thursday slate. The boys run through the...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Betting Preview + Lock, Dog, Total for Wednesday | Hockey Gambling Podcast (Ep. 13)

Talon Jenkins, Ryan Gilbert, and Joel Meyer bring you their NHL Picks and Best Bets for Wednesday’s big 14-game slate! They start out with a weekend wrapup and NHL news before digging into the huge Wednesday slate. The boys run through the 14 games and close out the show with the Lock, Dog, Total segment with their mortal lock, best underdog, and best total bet of the day!
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Best Bets for Nov. 21

Editor’s Note: Play for FREE! Download the NBC Sports Predictor app, make picks and win huge, weekly jackpots. Get started here!. Welcome in folks! It’s Sunday Funday in the world of NHL wagering here at NBC Sports Edge and we have a decent slate of seven games around the league. Yesterday, the writeup went 1-2 but we did hit on the Oilers puck line at plus money so that helps ease the sting. There are no breaks or giving up though, so here we go again with my favorite bets for tonight’s set of games!
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Betting Picks – Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 249)

NBA Betting Picks – Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 | Ep. (249) The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode for the Wednesday Night schedule with their NBA Betting Picks. Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman dive deep into the huge 13 game NBA schedule. Terrell is coming off cashing is +400 dog from Monday! Munaf and Terrell handicap each side and total for the games and Terrell gives player props he likes for a few games tonight. Additionally, the guys give their lock and dog best bets for the games tonight! Make sure to listen to this episode before getting down on your NBA bets for tonight!
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 43 Recap (Buttload of Nonsense) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.92)

UFC Vegas 43 Recap (Buttload of Nonsense) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.92) Gumby Vreeland actually did it – he finally beat Jeff Fox with his picks this week! Gumby especially relishes in the big +220 dog he hit on the night. The boys recap UFC Vegas 43 and disagree with the consensus out there that it was a boring event. Elsewhere, they try to decide what they’ll cover next podcast with no UFC this week, reiterate that the podcast is anti-genocide but ambivalent to murder, plus the usual buttload of nonsense. Get it in your ears!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Picks Best Bets#Timestamps Nhl News#00 05 48#Sgpn
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Podcast: Bedlam and College Football Gambling Picks Trying Not to Suck (Week 13)

Blatant Homerism host Allen Kenney is joined by The Skinny for a Thanksgiving edition of their weekly college football gambling podcast. This week’s slate of games includes Texas-Kansas State, Ohio State-Michigan and the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. They close talking about the annual Bedlam game in which the Sooners enter the game as clear underdogs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Thanksgiving NFL And College Underdog Picks | Three Dog Thursday (Ep.86)

On a special Thanksgiving weekend edition of the show, host T.J. Rives returns with tons of insight on the big rivalry weekend games in college football and the stretch run of games beginning in the NFL. Catch the show with Thanksgiving and “Black Friday” doggie picks by clicking below:. First,...
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Monday Night Betting Picks – Nov 29th, 2021 | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 251)

NBA Monday Night Betting Picks – Nov 29th, 2021 | (Ep. 251) The NBA Gambling Podcast is firing on all cylinders for the NBA season . Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman recap the action from the weekend. The guys discuss injury news from around the league. In addition, they discuss the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors hot streak and domination of the Western Conference. Additionally, Munaf and Terrell go thru the Monday night schedule. The guys handicap the side and total for each game and give their thoughts on trends and player props for the games. As always the guys wrap it up with a lock and dog for the Monday schedule. Plus! The games handicap the game of the year thus far for Tuesday Night between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns!
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Bellator 272 Betting Guide (Give Me Some of Your Tots) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.94)

Bellator 272 Betting Guide (Give Me Some of Your Tots) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.94) The boys (Gumby Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back with some winning picks! The last Bellator event of the year – Bellator 272 – goes down this Friday and Gumby has some winning bets for some choice fights from the fight card. This includes a couple of juicy dogs! Plus, your favorite betting boys finish off their under-the-radar prospect report for the UFC’s heavier weight classes. And a true friendship test – would Gumby give Jeff some tater tots from his pocket even if he was freaking starving? Tune in and see!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Serie A Predictions Matchday 15 | Scommesse Italia (Ep. 15)

A full preview of Serie A Matchday 15, as Inter Milan continue to close the gap on the initial front-runners Napoli and Milan. The action begins at 12.30 PM EST tomorrow. Home of 'The EPL Show', 'The Champions League Show', 'Däs Bündesliga Show' and various other soccer gambling podcasts, all hosted by our long-term resident soccer-expert, Billi Bhatti. You can Billi on Twitter @SGPSoccer. After adding soccer to our catalog of podcasts back in 2014 - covering the 2014 World Cup - demand quickly increased based on the consistent profits and solid analysis delivered by shows, resulting in the addition of 'The Champions League Show', shortly followed by 'The EPL Show', and most recently, the 'Däs Bündesliga Show'. Each show consists of the proven format, where each and every game is expertly analyzed using trends and statistical data, while also factoring the gut-handicapping acumen of our resident British Soccer expert, who has accumulated 20+ years of soccer betting knowhow, which has aided delivering 6+ years of consistent tracked soccer profits to the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
SOCCER
AllSooners

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 97

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway review Oklahoma's 28-21 win over Iowa State, including a thoroughly dominant defensive performance, the biggest big plays, OU's resurgent running game, more struggles from Caleb Williams and Gabe Brkic, and setting up next week's HUGE Bedlam showdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 44 Betting Guide (Over) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.95)

UFC Vegas 44 Betting Guide (Over) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.95) The UFC is back – and so are the boys (Gumby Vreeland & Jeff Fox)! Not just back, but back with winning picks (well, at least one of the hosts is back with winning picks – they differed quite a bit with their picks this week). UFC Vegas 44 is a stacked, packed 15-fight card that the boys break down. And if you are a fan of awkward, long silences during your podcasts, then this is the episode for you! Ram it in your ears!
UFC
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL DFS Lineups Week 13 + MVP Odds (Ep. 1147)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back giving out their daily fantasy football picks with their NFL DFS lineups week 13 edition. Before they give out their DFS lineups they break down the latest NFL MVP Odds from (@WynnBET). Podcast Transcription. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting...
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Predictions Week 13 (Ep. 1148)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are giving out their NFL picks ATS for their NFL Week 13 predictions podcast. As always they pick every NFL game against the spread and hit on the biggest storylines for the week. Can the guys finally get off the Russell Wilson train? How will Kyler Murray do in his return for the Cardinals? Is Daniel Jones going to start for the New York Giants? They also take a moment to honor this week’s “Real Men Of Degens” Coach Mike Leach.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Betting Picks + Player Prop Bets: Warriors vs Suns

The early season game of the year between two of the hottest NBA teams tips off on Tuesday night between the #1 team in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors, visiting the hottest team in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns, who have won 16 games in a row! Something has to give tonight between these two teams. Tonight’s matchup could be an early-season preview of the Western Conference Finals. Below are my NBA betting picks for the Warriors vs Suns matchup and a few player props I like for the game!
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Betting Trends & Stats

We are a little over a month into the NBA season. I know bettors and causal fans are caught up with college football and the NFL, so I am here to make your life a little easier by highlighting the early season hot trends and stats so far. First and foremost, Unders are the hottest trend right now in the NBA. Below I will highlight the teams who are most profitable against the spread and totals and simple NBA betting trends and stats!
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Thursday Night Player Props: Cowboys vs Saints | The Propcast (Ep. 48)

Thursday Night Player Props: Cowboys vs Saints | (Ep. 48) NFL Week 13 kicks off with a NFC showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. The Propcast gets you ready for the NFL action with their player prop bets. Munaf Manji and SGPN Fantasy Football Host and contributor Rod Villagomez get into all the action for the game. First, the guys get into some injury news surrounding both teams and fantasy football considerations for guys who are out this week. Next, Munaf and Rod get into player props for the Thursday Night Football game between the Cowboys and the Saints. The guys wrap it up with a best bet for the games!
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Best Pickups Dec 1st

Get your holiday shopping done early by grabbing some quality fantasy basketball waiver wire players for yourself! Stuff your stockings with some stat stuffers! ‘Tis the season for fantasy basketball deals! Ok, I’ll save the rest of the bad holiday humor until later on in the month. Here are the best players available currently on the majority of fantasy basketball waiver wires out there.
NBA
NESN

NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 2: Lean Toward the Underdog Canadiens and Blackhawks

We are coming off a high-scoring night in the NHL that saw an average of over eight goals per game, with five of the six going over the total. Home teams had the same success rate, as five of the six home teams walked away victorious. As usual, we have a busy Thursday NHL docket to sift through with 10 games scheduled for tonight and nine starting at 8:30 pm ET or earlier.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy