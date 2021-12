Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was plummeting down over 11% on Friday after bouncing up 16% from its low-of-day on Thursday. The travel based social media app and crypto miner, which offers a cryptocurrency wallet and will eventually allow customers to mine their own Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from its ‘in-house’ rigs, has fallen about 77% from its March 4 all-time high of $1.85 toward around the 40-cent level.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO