Sheffield Council leader called scab in picket line row

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...

