Sheffield Council leader called scab in picket line row

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn angry row erupted when striking lecturers accused a council leader of crossing a picket...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Sheffield's racist street names 'will not change', council says

Street names and public art in Sheffield that "perpetuate racist, outdated and uncomfortable messages" will not be changed, a council said. The local authority conducted a review after a series of protests, in which a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol in 2020. It found there...
SOCIETY
BBC

Nottingham City Council leader mystified by £16m error

The leader of Labour-run Nottingham City Council said he was "mystified" how almost £16m meant for the council's housing stock was misspent. A total of £15.86m from the Housing Revenue Account - intended for things such as repairs - was instead used for general council services. The sum has accumulated...
POLITICS
BBC

Uttlesford District Council leader says resignation is planned

The leader of a council has said his resignation was always planned and nothing to do with any issues the authority has faced. John Lodge, leader of Uttlesford District Council in Essex, is due to resign next week. The council has faced issues including a police investigation and a £2m...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It's the nightmare before Christmas': Furious families say they fear being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after 'North Pole Experience' event is cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Families have expressed their fury after a Christmas experience for young children was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park, in Nottinghamshire, was due to be held from November 13 to December 23 but was initially delayed due to a plague of issues, including supplier problems and the weather.
U.K.
The Independent

Thousands enter eighth day without power following Storm Arwen

Thousands of people are still surviving without power eight days after Storm Arwen caused massive network damage to parts of the UK.The latest national figures from industry body Energy Networks Association (ENA) showed about 9,200 homes were without power on Friday evening.Residents are now bracing for almost freezing temperatures, with parts of northern England and Scotland expected to see lows of 1C (34F) along with sleet and rain over the next 24 hours.Affected areas are unlikely to see temperature rise above 7C (45F).Feeling #cold outside today with a strengthening wind🌬️ and temperatures below average 🌡️ 〽️ it will feel close...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People urged to get booster shot as nearly 20 million top-up doses given across the UK

The government is urging people to come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab – when invited to do so – to increase protection levels as the UK enters the winter season.By the end of Sunday, it is expected that 20 million people will have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.As of 3 December, 51 million people across the UK had received a first dose of a vaccine, while 46.5 million had received two doses, and 19.8 million had received three doses.In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme. All adults who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: 75 new cases of variant identified in England, bringing UK total to 150

A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government have confirmed.The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.The UK total has now reached 150.People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.According to the report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), they are carrying out targeted testing in locations where the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Residents ‘frustrated and angry’ after a week without power

Residents have said they are feeling “frustrated and angry” after being left without power for a week following Storm Arwen One man in County Durham told how he is using his dog as a hot water bottle, while others said they are becoming ill after days with no heating.Around 10,500 people are still without power in some parts of north-east Scotland and the North of England after Storm Arwen swept across the country on Friday November 26.Jessica Teasdale, from Stanley in County Durham, told the PA news agency: “People are frustrated and angry… everyone is getting ill.“I saw my elderly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Steps concert linked to rise in Omicron cases in Scotland

Omicron cases in Scotland have jumped by 16 in the past 24 hours to 29, with a concert among the sources.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days as the variant is circulating in the community.The update comes as Scotland recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,432 new cases in the past 24 hours.Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise, perhaps significantly, in the days aheadNicola SturgeonPreviously, nine Omicron cases were linked to a single private event, but the First Minister said there are now several different sources of infections of...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Government's railways plan ignores Telford, council leader says

The Government’s £96 billion plan to revolutionise rail travel offers no investment for Telford and no evidence of ‘levelling up’ for the borough's residents, a council leader has said. Announcing the long-delayed integrated rail plan in the Commons last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would mean faster journeys...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Scottish Borders Council appoints Mark Rowley new leader

Conservative councillor Mark Rowley has been appointed the new leader of the local authority in the Borders. It comes after party colleague Shona Haslam stepped down from the role to take up a post with a think tank. The Tweeddale East councillor had been leader of Scottish Borders Council since...
POLITICS
BBC

Council leader declares 'housing crisis' in Devon

Rising house prices and a lack of rental properties have resulted in a "housing crisis", the leader of Devon County Council has said. Councillor John Hart said figures showed house prices in Devon were among the highest in the country. At a full council meeting members from all parties backed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Majority support tougher action on firework and pyrotechnic misuse – survey

More than three-quarters of people have backed the creation of new offences to tackle the misuse of fireworks and pyrotechnics, a consultation has found.A large majority of respondents (84%) also agreed that a fireworks licensing system should be introduced in Scotland.The public consultation, which drew 1,739 responses, asked for views on the Scottish Government’s Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill More than nine in 10 (92%) of those questioned agreed that a “proxy purchasing” offence should be brought in to criminalise the supply of fireworks to young people under the age of 18.We are intent on further improving safety for communities across...
U.K.
The Independent

Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election

Tory Louie French has become the UK’s newest MP following the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.Mr French took more than half the votes in the contest, which was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire Turnout in the contest was just 34%, meaning the Tory majority was slashed from the almost 19,000 that Mr Brokenshire had in 2019.Huge thanks to voters in Old Bexley & Sidcup. A massive result for @reformparty_uk, coming 3rd with almost as many votes as the Lib Dems & Greens combined. Now only 5 parties to choose from in British politics and Reform...
ELECTIONS

