Ash dieback: 250,000 trees to be planted in Devon

Residents have said they are feeling “frustrated and angry” after being left without power for a week following Storm Arwen One man in County Durham told how he is using his dog as a hot water bottle, while others said they are becoming ill after days with no heating.Around 10,500 people are still without power in some parts of north-east Scotland and the North of England after Storm Arwen swept across the country on Friday November 26.Jessica Teasdale, from Stanley in County Durham, told the PA news agency: “People are frustrated and angry… everyone is getting ill.“I saw my elderly...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO