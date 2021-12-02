Ash dieback: 250,000 trees to be planted in Devon

There is a whole raft of things to consider when travelling with children, from dining options to proximity to family attractions to noise levels. Here are the best family-friendly places to stay in London – from Victoria to Clerkenwell – with spacious or interconnecting rooms, free meals for children, complimentary activities, swimming pools, kitchenettes and added extras such as toys, games and treats. As well as five-star luxury, London also has budget options.The best hotels in London are:Best for five-star bargain hunters: The Goring, Booking.comBest for park visits: Royal Garden Hotel, Booking.comBest for junior culture vultures: Haymarket Hotel, Booking.comBest for...
Comments / 0