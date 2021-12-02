Free parking in Cornwall offered to support shopping local

Shoppers are being urged to support small businesses as they face fresh uncertainty heading into the crucial festive trading period.Organisers of this weekend’s Small Business Saturday have called for a significant show of support and to use the annual event as a chance to recognise the contribution of independent businesses to communities during lockdown.Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We all need to show small businesses our love this weekend. Not only do they make a massive contribution to our economy, but an immeasurable difference to all our lives.“Despite demonstrating incredible entrepreneurialism and agility, alongside the support they’ve...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO