Wonderful Darkroom Vibes! Leica 50mm F1.4 Summilux Lens Review

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a more universal focal length than 50mm? I love being able to throw a 50mm lens onto my camera because I can use it for almost everything. When I first started photographing in the digital age, it’s the only focal length I owned for several years. It also seems...

Gadget Review

Where is the Camera on My Smart TV?_

Some smart TVs (especially top-rated TVs) feature a camera and microphone, making it easier for users to make video calls to their families. The microphone often enables voice recognition as well. However, smart TV owners have been asking where the camera is on my smart TV. This question stems from the fact that hackers can get into some smart TVs and use the camera.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Swen Bachmann Does Wonderful Work with His Hasselblad 500 C/M

“It is not the photos at the end; it’s the feelings, the experiences, the people and the nature in the individual moments that make up the photo for me personally,” says Hamburg based photographer Swen Bachmann. A long term fan of Hasselblad cameras and their adaptability, Swen loves using his 500CM with underwater housings. Unlike most photographers who buy such housings though, Swen prefers to use these just above the surface of the oceans.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

If the Olympus Pen F Mk II Ever Comes Out, This is What I Want

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I really, really do hope that Olympus is considering making another high end Pen F camera. They tend to say that those cameras don’t work for them. But Nikon said the same thing about the Df. Then we got the Nikon ZFc, that’s proving to have a lot of hype. Nikon learned from their mistakes, for the most part. So why can’t Olympus? With that said, I’m still holding out hope for an Olympus Pen F Mk II. I’d love to see one.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This is the Camera Bag I Bought Twice. And it’s Close to Perfect

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. The Oliday Journeyman backpack is a bag that I was known to use by many other journalists and folks in the industry. It looks nice, functions well, and overall just feels good. Long-time readers know that we’ve reviewed the most camera bags of any photography outlet still standing. I’d probably argue that we’d done the most, ever. We often get things for free, that we declare, from manufacturers. But I also tend to get frustrated with camera bags. Like you, few of them are ever everything that you want. The Journeyman came so close that I repurchased it. And before you go on, I’d recommend that you not rough it around too much.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

3 Pieces of Photography Gear I Dream of Owning Right Now!

As someone who travels a lot, it’s important I’m as light as possible when moving from one destination to another. Over the years, I’ve aimed to get my gear down to a minimum, and right now I have one camera body and one prime lens. But being a person who loves photography and its gear, I find myself craving more. With that, below is the current gear I find myself lusting after and wanting to buy.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

3 Great Lens Filters for Long Exposures Photographers Will Really Love

Neutral Density (ND) filters are typically used by photographers for long exposures. But some of them take it to the extreme. There are lots of great lens filters for long exposures, but some are better than others. Passionate photographers wanting to capture the sunset or sunrise will want to pay attention. We’ve tested a bunch, so we dove into our reviews index. Take a look at some of the best lens filters for long exposures.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Largest Real-World Leica L Mount Lens Guide Is Right Here For You!

We just gave our Leica L-Mount lens guide a new coat of paint. And you can check it out right here! Lots of journalists contributed work to this guide over the years. As of today’s publishing, it contains 35 independently reviewed lenses for the Leica L-Mount. These lenses include options made officially by the three partners: Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma. You’ll find our table of contents, product images, snippets from our reviews, buy-links, and links to our full reviews to peruse.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Lenses for Bird Photography as Tested by Us

If you went and got into bird photography during the pandemic, then this roundup is for you. In fact, lots of folks suddenly got into birding when there was little to nothing to do. And it’s pretty easy to really enjoy this hobby. The thrill of capturing a woodpecker eating something or a sparrow in its nest is wonderful. The best lenses for bird photography take us into worlds we’re not always able to see with our naked eyes. We’ve reviewed tons of lenses, and we dove into our Reviews Index to bring you this special list. We think you’ll love it!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

3 Fantastic Lenses for Travel Photography with Your Sony Camera

The season for travel photography is quickly approaching! Besides taking all the safety precautions for a cold-weather trip or to a remote area, you’ll probably want to pack some great camera gear with you, too. Lucky for you, we know exactly what you need if you’ve got a Sony camera, and we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for travel photography. And we didn’t forget about you folks shooting with APS-C cameras either!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Derek Fahsbender on How He Intends to Gift Someone a New Camera

On this week’s episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind, we’re joined by New York-based street photographer Derek Fahsbender (aka Like a Macheen). He kindly took an hour out of his busy schedule to discuss all things photography, including the new release of his latest book, Twenty Twenty. We’ll also cover his relationship with Fujifilm, and why the camera you use is important. It’s a fantastic episode and one you’ll enjoy from start to finish. Below is an overview of what to expect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Phoblographer

This Mamiya 645 AF Kit is a Great Way to Get into Medium Format

If you’ve ever wanted to get into medium format cameras and have a single one to stick with you, then this is it. Lots of photographers say that you should get a 6×7 format camera. But the truth is that you can still make great work with a 645 camera. As a matter of fact, everyone that touts the 6×7 format would probably not mind owning a Contax 645. But if you’re not ready for that sort of plunge, there’s the Mamiya 645 AF in the Rare Camera Store. It’s in great condition, and photographers have used the lenses to do fantastic photos.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This Kit Is Probably the Best Nikon Has for Mirrorless Cameras

Check this out. If you really love your Nikon cameras, the Nikon z5 is probably your best bet right now in terms of affordability and capabilities. We reviewed it very positively a while back. There are kit lens options, but they don’t make the most economical sense. Instead, reach for their new 40mm f2 Z. We’re in the process of reviewing it and we’ve gotten really great results with it so far. Together, they’re available at a price that’s hard to beat. Plus the 40mm is weather resistant.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

5 Awesome Examples of Creative Photography to do When Bored!

Photographers seldom get bored. But when they do, they turn to their cameras and creative mind to soothe their boredom. It’s a perk of being a creative. There’s always something you can do to entertain yourself. This article looks at a round-up of photographers that worked on some creative photography that’s both fun and inspiring, keeping themselves entertained in the process.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Our Comprehensive Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide Is the Best on the Web!

Fuji fam! You’re in for a treat. For years, we’ve been working on reviewing tons of lenses. You probably know this already if you’ve followed the site for a long time. But we just updated our giant Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide. It includes every single XF lens currently on the market. We’ve chosen to not review the Fujifilm XC lenses because they’re typically viewed more as affordable kit options. And when folks think of Fuji lenses, they think of the XF series. You’ll find that this is by far the most comprehensive Fujifilm Lens Guide on the web. We’ve done our own real-world reviews of all these lenses; not just the ones we want to test.
TECHNOLOGY
The Phoblographer

The Canon EOS R is at a Great Price. Trust us, You’ll Like it!

If you’re going to reach for the Canon EOS R, we strongly recommend getting the RF 24-105mm f4 L IS or the RF 35mm f1.8 IS with it. Also check out our Canon RF lens guide. Years ago, I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out. And to this day, it’s still a camera that I use. The problems with it I feel were greatly intensified. The magic touch bar is great for quickly rating images, but annoying otherwise. The lack of a joystick doesn’t truly matter if you’re photographing people or landscapes. And otherwise, it still has fantastic autofocus. And there’s good news. Canon has dropped the price on the camera; plus there are extra $200 rebates. It’s $1,599 for the Canon EOS R body only. With a 24-105mm kit lens, it’s $1,899. Think of the Canon EOS R as a bit of the Canon 5D Mk I translated into mirrorless camera technology. And be sure to check out our review if you’re going to make a purchase.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Want a Small But Powerful Full Frame Camera? The Canon EOS R Is It!

ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Robert Luxun Thinks The 40mm Focal Length Needs More Love

“if you’re not passionate with what you’re shooting, it’ll always show in your work,” says portrait and film photography aficionado Robert Luxun. What’s most interesting about his recent work is his choice of lens for portraits. While most portrait photographers these days would choose an 85mm or 105mm, Luxun prefers to go at least twice as wide and picks a 40mm Rokkor f2 as his primary choice. He’s also a big fan of Sony and the strides they’ve made in the mirrorless community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Phoblographer

Nikon’s Affordable Gem! Nikon 40mm F2 Z Review!

Let it be known, we’re not fans of most of Nikon’s kit lenses. But the Nikon 40mm f2 Z should replace every single one of them. First off, it’s just under $300. It’s small, has beautiful image quality, impressive weather sealing, and packs the performance you’d want from a lens like this. And even if it isn’t a kit lens, there’s good reason to buy into the Nikon system just for this lens alone. Combine this with the promising firmware updates Nikon has made to improve their autofocus, and the Nikon Z system is really starting to spread its wings.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Our Excellent Fujifilm GF Lens Guide Got a Refresh!

If you’re thinking about stepping up beyond full-frame cameras, this is the lens guide you’re going to care about. It’s our Fujifilm GF Lens guide, and you can check it out right here. For years, we’ve worked on reviewing the lenses for this camera system. And if you’re curious about any of them to pair with your camera, you’re in the right place. This year alone, we’ve stayed ahead of many other reviewers out there.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Grab the Nikon 40mm f2 with a Z5 for a Solid Kit

If Nikon doesn’t make this an official kit lens, I think they’re making a huge mistake. Check this out. If you really love your Nikon cameras, the Nikon z5 is probably your best bet right now in terms of affordability and capabilities. We reviewed it very positively a while back. There are kit lens options, but they don’t make the most economical sense. Instead, reach for their new 40mm f2 Z. We’re in the process of reviewing it and we got really great results with it so far. Together, they’re available at a seriously good price that’s hard to beat. Plus the 40mm is weather resistant.
ELECTRONICS
