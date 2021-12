The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins for three players. Was the return for the Pirates worth what they gave up?. As we approach the deadline for the CBA, teams are getting more and more aggressive to acquire pieces and sign players. Who knows how long the lockout will be, so teams are trying to get as much done as possible. One team that has gotten aggressive as we have come closer to the deadline is the Miami Marlins. After signing veteran outfielder Avisail Garcia, they’ve now made a big splash, acquiring backstop Jacob Stallings from the Pittsburgh Pirates. But from the Pirate perspective, does the return match what was given up?

