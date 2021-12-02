ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: Let it go…

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. …as far as the east is from the west, so far, he removes our transgressions from us....

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Superstition: the Obstacle

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Man is destined to achieve the best. He has been equipped with the best by nature, but the biggest obstacle in his journey is superstition. Edmund Burke, the 18th century Irish philosopher aptly said, “Superstition is the religion of feeble minds.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

St. Lucy’s Christmas program brings joy to West Side (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Westside community members filled the auditorium at St. Lucy’s church on Saturday for their 25th annual Food Pantry Christmas Program. After a year off due to coronavirus concerns St. Lucy’s Christmas program was back running at full capacity, serving over 800 adults and 250 children. Community donations of unwrapped gifts filled five ticketed areas. Attendees were allowed one selection from each area, which included adult clothing, children’s clothing, housewares, toiletries, and toys.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Spirited ‘Sister Act’ re-opens the Redhouse in Syracuse (Review)

How many nuns in a gaggle? Or would it be a bevy? Maybe a group of nuns could be called an adorable. The nuns of “Sister Act,” the musical opening the Redhouse season could embody any of these collective nouns. Firmly in the tradition of movie and stage nuns, these convent dwellers are kind of Nunsense gone wild—or rather mild. No dirty habits here. There’s not a ruler-wielding classroom tyrant in sight.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

SSITP serves a holiday treat with ‘Scrooge Meets Shakespeare’s Ghosts’

Syracuse, NY — What do you get when you cross Shakespeare, Dickens, and a madcap musical? You get Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park’s (SSITP) dinner theatre production Scrooge Meets Shakespeare’s Ghosts! Written and directed by SSITP Executive Director Ronnie Bell, the show takes on the tale audiences know and love—with a twist. Patrons can enjoy dinner and a show at Westcott’s Beer Belly Deli & Pub as the story of Scrooge intertwines with ghosts from Shakespeare’s past plays. Scrooge Meets Shakespeare’s Ghosts is a festive medley of Dickens, Shakespeare, and holiday carols as audiences have never heard before. The performances run two nights only, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in advance online at tickets.ssitp.org/xmas.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Forget about asking price for CNY real estate. Plus, National Guard deployed to help nursing homes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 3)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 28. Partly sunny, cool. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Built in 2003, this house in Chittenango was meant for families to enjoy. Set on 6.45 acres and checking in at 6,406 square feet, it has plenty of room to play. And if you think the pool is nice, just take a look inside.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The exoneration of Anthony Broadwater (Letter from the Editor)

Anthony Broadwater’s story deserves to be told, and in the wake of our local news coverage, it’s now getting attention around the world. Last week in Onondaga County Court, he was exonerated in the 1981 rape of now-famous author Alice Sebold. Her career began with the memoir, “Lucky,” in which she told the story of being raped in Thornden Park when she was a student at Syracuse University. After already serving a 16-year state prison sentence and being shackled with sex offender status for all the years since, Broadwater’s conviction was overturned and the only news crew there to document it was Syracuse.com | Post-Standard courts reporter Doug Dowty and videographer Katrina Tulloch.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
47K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy