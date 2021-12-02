CNY Inspirations: Let it go…

Syracuse, NY — What do you get when you cross Shakespeare, Dickens, and a madcap musical? You get Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park’s (SSITP) dinner theatre production Scrooge Meets Shakespeare’s Ghosts! Written and directed by SSITP Executive Director Ronnie Bell, the show takes on the tale audiences know and love—with a twist. Patrons can enjoy dinner and a show at Westcott’s Beer Belly Deli & Pub as the story of Scrooge intertwines with ghosts from Shakespeare’s past plays. Scrooge Meets Shakespeare’s Ghosts is a festive medley of Dickens, Shakespeare, and holiday carols as audiences have never heard before. The performances run two nights only, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in advance online at tickets.ssitp.org/xmas.
Comments / 0