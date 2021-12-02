CNY Inspirations: Let it go…

Anthony Broadwater’s story deserves to be told, and in the wake of our local news coverage, it’s now getting attention around the world. Last week in Onondaga County Court, he was exonerated in the 1981 rape of now-famous author Alice Sebold. Her career began with the memoir, “Lucky,” in which she told the story of being raped in Thornden Park when she was a student at Syracuse University. After already serving a 16-year state prison sentence and being shackled with sex offender status for all the years since, Broadwater’s conviction was overturned and the only news crew there to document it was Syracuse.com | Post-Standard courts reporter Doug Dowty and videographer Katrina Tulloch.

