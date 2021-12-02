ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROCAU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ROCAU) announced today the pricing of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company’s American depository shares (the “ADSs”), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company’s securities trading policy.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cingulate Inc (CING) Announces 3.57M Unit IPO at $6-$8/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) announces 3,571,428 unit IPO at $6-$8 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of our common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of our common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure to go public via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion. Griid Infrastructure will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "GRDI" after its deal with the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AES Corp (AES) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.1580; 2.7% Yield

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1580 per share, or $0.632 annualized. This is a 5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1505. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 31, 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Initial Public Offering#Roc#Rocau#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Global Partners Starts Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) at Buy

Alliance Global Partners initiates coverage on Neuroone Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

BioPlus Acquisition prices 20M units at $10

BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 20M units at $10.00/unit. The units will commence trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (BIOS.U). Each unit consists one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rent-A-Center (RCII) Announces $500M Share Buyback; Declares $0.34 Dividend

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Hagerty (HGTY) Stock Explodes 57% on Market Debut After SPAC Merger

Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) stock price soared 57.8% on market debut today after combining with Aldel Financial in a SPAC deal.Hagerty ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clients Were Selling Financials and Buying and Tech Last Week - BofA

BofA’s latest Flow Show outlined key flows to know in a week to Wednesday. Clients took $27.1 billion into cash ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (STET.U) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE: STET.U) announced today the pricing of 25,000,000 Stakeholder Aligned Initial Listing, or SAILSM security ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ULTA Salon (ULTA) PT Raised to $400 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised the price target on ULTA Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) to $400.00 (from $390.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Citi upgrades Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (MNTNU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: MNTNU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “MNTN.U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “MNTN” and “MNTN WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sundial's (SNDL) Sunstream IVXX Investment Corp Files for a Proposed IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sunstream IVXX Investment Corp., an affiliate of SunStream Bancorp Inc., a joint venture sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), today announced that it has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Sunstream IVXX will be a specialty finance company that operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that anticipates electing to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The purpose of the offering is to use the net proceeds therefrom to invest primarily in the debt of U.S. cannabis companies across the cannabis industry. Sunstream IVXX intends to commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions, in the first quarter of 2022.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy