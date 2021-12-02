ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock Soars on Early Omicron Testing Data

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) are up nearly 9% after...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Opens at $10.04

Today's IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOSU) (NASDAQ: BIOS) opened for trading at $10.04 after pricing 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Vir Biotechnology Lrb#Vir#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Global Partners Starts Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) at Buy

Alliance Global Partners initiates coverage on Neuroone Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rent-A-Center (RCII) Announces $500M Share Buyback; Declares $0.34 Dividend

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Hold

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Buy to Hold following results.The analyst commented, "DOCU's ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clients Were Selling Financials and Buying and Tech Last Week - BofA

BofA’s latest Flow Show outlined key flows to know in a week to Wednesday. Clients took $27.1 billion into cash ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

When it Rains it Pours: DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Crashes 30% After 'Debacle' Quarter, 5 Analysts Downgrade as it May Take a Few Quarters to Recover

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are down over 31% in pre-open Friday after the company reported disappointing Q4 and full ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ULTA Salon (ULTA) PT Raised to $400 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised the price target on ULTA Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) to $400.00 (from $390.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Hagerty (HGTY) Stock Explodes 57% on Market Debut After SPAC Merger

Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) stock price soared 57.8% on market debut today after combining with Aldel Financial in a SPAC deal.Hagerty ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 11/30: (CPIX) (IMGN) (VIR) Higher; (JKS) (LIZI) (SEDG) Lower (more...)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) 129% HIGHER; announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded labeling for Caldolor®, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration. The non-narcotic pain reliever may now be administered just prior to surgery to enable patients to wake up from their procedure in significantly less pain.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Vir Biotechnology: mAbs Gaining Traction After New South African Covid Variant

VIR's sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a highly conserved domain on the SARS-COV2 virus. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in South Africa. Dubbed the B1.1.529 or Omicron, the strain has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein - an unusually high number that can enhance immune evasion and transmissibility. Wall Street has taken the threat very seriously, with the Dow (DJI) slumping by more than 900 points, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) going down 2%, and so on. The only stocks that seem to have flourished during this time are stay-at-home stocks like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the corona vaccine stocks like Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and others.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy