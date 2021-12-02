Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock Soars on Early Omicron Testing Data

VIR's sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a highly conserved domain on the SARS-COV2 virus. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in South Africa. Dubbed the B1.1.529 or Omicron, the strain has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein - an unusually high number that can enhance immune evasion and transmissibility. Wall Street has taken the threat very seriously, with the Dow (DJI) slumping by more than 900 points, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) going down 2%, and so on. The only stocks that seem to have flourished during this time are stay-at-home stocks like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the corona vaccine stocks like Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and others.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO