Buying Cars

Chevy Equinox Discount Totals Up To $3,000 In December 2021

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the month of December, Chevy Equinox discount offers abound, including Chevy Red Tag Bonus Cash. That means a total cash allowance of $3,000 on 2021 Chevy Equinox models except the base L trim level, and $500 off the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox. On the 2022 Equinox that $500...

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

Buick Envision Discount Reaches $2,000 In November 2021

Throughout November 2021, a Buick Envision Discount can reach as high as $2,000 on select 2021 Envision models. Meanwhile, a separate offer combines a $500 rebate with 0 percent APR financing for up to 72 months on 2021 and 2022 Envision models. A special lease program is available for both model years as well.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Flated Introduces Inflatable Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Bed Topper

Inflatable vehicle product manufacturer Flated has introduced a new inflatable bed topper for Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, offering the protection and privacy of a standard truck bed shell, with the convenience and ease of an inflatable construction. The new Flated inflatable bed topper for Chevy Silverado and...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox In Blue Glow Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

Today, we bring you real-world photos of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox. The new photos give us a detailed look at the revised exterior design of Chevy’s bread-and-butter crossover, which received a midcycle refresh for the 2022 model year. The model seen here is the Equinox RS coated in the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Trailblazer Discount Takes $500 Off In November 2021

A Chevy Trailblazer discount during November 2021 amounts to $500 on select 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles, as part of the Chevy Cyber Cash promotion running until the end of the month. In addition, low-interest financing is available through GM Financial, as is a lease program applicable to both 2021...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Equinox#Gm#Non Gm#Cash#Ultra
gmauthority.com

Chevy Suburban Lease Program Available in November 2021

An ongoing Chevy Suburban lease program continues to be offered in November 2021, while cash purchase discounts are non-existent at the moment. Following the launch of the 2021 Suburban, incentives have been few and far between, but there is low-interest APR financing on the 2021 model this month with no payments for 120 days.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

No Chevy Express Discount Offers In November 2021

During the month of November 2021, Chevy Express discount offers are nowhere to be found, as General Motors began to reduce rebates on the 2021 Express a few months ago. However, 0 percent APR financing is available on both Passenger and Cargo configurations of the venerable full-size van. For those...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox Gains New Side Reflector Marker

Those paying particularly close attention to the 2022 Chevy Equinox may have noticed that the refreshed compact crossover features a new amber side reflector marker mounted at the leading edge of both front wheel wells. Prior to the refresh, the third-generation Chevy Equinox – introduced for the 2018 model year...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Down In December

Production of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups will be put on pause for three weeks this month. The automaker confirmed this week that the GM Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri will be offline from December 6th through to the end of the month. According to Chevrolet Trucks & Full-size SUV Communications Director Megan Soule, the shutdown is due to renovation work that is being carried out at the assembly plant and is not tied to the semiconductor chip shortage that forced GM to idle the plant earlier this year.
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Accessories Are 25 Percent Off During Year-End Sales Event

General Motors is offering customers 25 percent off Chevy Accessories during the automaker’s ongoing Year End Sales Event. With this sales event, customers can receive 25 percent off Chevy Accessories when they spend $500 or more by using the promo code GET25. Customs can also receive 20 percent off their order when they spend between $250 and $499 on Chevy Accessories by using the promo code GET20, or 15 percent off when they spend $100 to $249 by using the code GET15.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick Encore GX Discount Offers Abound In December 2021

Buick Encore GX discount offers abound in December 2021 on all trim levels of the 2021 Encore GX and 2022 Encore GX, with interest-free financing for up to 72 months, plus a $500 purchase allowance for current owners and lessees of 2007 model year or newer Buick or GMC vehicle.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Powertrain Availability

The refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a long list of changes and updates to the nameplate, including a redesigned exterior, a heavily revamped interior and new available technology like GM’s hands-free Super Cruise driving assistant. GM also made some minor changes to the GMC Sierra 1500’s powertrain lineup for...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro To Produce 1,100 Horsepower: Video

The 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro will produce 1,100 horsepower, Speciality Vehicle Engineering has revealed. Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is based out of New Jersey, has made a name for itself by reviving the iconic Yenko name for a series of specially tuned, limited-edition GM vehicles. The company is upping the ante in the New Year, laying out plans this week to release a new 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Stage II producing an eye-popping 1,100 horsepower.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Recommended By Consumer Reports

American non-profit consumer organization Consumer Reports has given the 2022 Chevy Blazer a “Recommended” rating, marking a considerable turnaround from last year, at which time the organization characterized the 2021 Chevy Blazer as a vehicle to avoid. Consumer Reports gave the 2022 Chevy Blazer an overall score of 82, placing...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Like-New 1987 Buick Skyhawk Wagon Being Auctioned Off Online

An extremely well-kept 1987 Buick Skyhawk station wagon has attracted a surprising number of bids on Bring-A-Trailer, with the gavel soon set to fall on the sale. According to the auction listing, this sensible compact station wagon was purchased by the original owner from Zimbrick Buick of Madison, Wisconsin for just over $12,000. The original buyer brought the car back to the dealership for a trade-in earlier this year, with the dealer happily accepting it. This person put just 22,000 gentle miles on their grey Buick Skyhawk over the course of the 34 years they owned it and appears to have babied the car, seeing as it is free of major damage, rust or paint blemishes and has a mechanically sound 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and three-speed automatic transmission.
MADISON, WI
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra Duramax Gets Significantly Higher Towing Capacity

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 late last month, debuting a variety of changes and updates for the Light Duty pickup. Among these changes is a significantly higher towing capacity for models equipped with the 3.0L I6 LM2 turbodiesel Duramax engine. Fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra...
CARS
thedrive

There's an Unbelievable Treasure Trove of Low-Mile Cars, Trucks for Sale

All 15 vehicles have been carefully maintained by a Tennessee family and will be sold at no reserve. Lloyd Craig started collecting road art for his farm more than 25 years ago. Eventually, he added muscle cars and trucks to the mix and his son Corey and son-in-law Ted joined him in his pursuit of low-mileage vehicles. After hunting down, purchasing, and restoring dozens of automobiles, the Craig family has decided to release some of them back into the wild via the upcoming Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida January 6-15, 2022.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Porsche Working On Ruggedized Porsche 911, Should Corvette Follow Suit?

An odd-looking Porsche 911 prototype was recently spotted testing in Germany, leading some to suggest that Stuttgart is developing a new, rugged model variant of the popular sports car. If this is indeed the case, if begs the question – should Chevy follow suit with a ruggedized variant of the Corvette?
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban get price increases

There have been a few key changes made to the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, changes that Chevrolet plans to charge for. All but the base LS trim get a new 12-inch digital gauge display to replace the former eight-incher, and navigation will be standard equipment displayed on the 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen. Lane-keeping assist and parking sensors are also now standard, while Reverse Automatic Braking is added to the Enhanced Display and Alert package on the top trims. Finally, the 6.2-liter V8 option is expanded to the Z71, RST and Premier trim levels, but with the exception of the Premier, it requires selecting one or more packages.
BUYING CARS
TechCrunch

GM delays production of new Chevy Bolt EVs until end of January

The plant has been shut down since August 23, and GM has repeatedly pushed back production dates for new Bolt vehicles. In October, GM started shipping dealers replacement battery modules for the recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles. A GM spokesperson said the company was not publicly disclosing any specifics on the number of modules that had been shipped or replaced.
CARS

