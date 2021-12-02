Chevy Equinox Discount Totals Up To $3,000 In December 2021

An extremely well-kept 1987 Buick Skyhawk station wagon has attracted a surprising number of bids on Bring-A-Trailer, with the gavel soon set to fall on the sale. According to the auction listing, this sensible compact station wagon was purchased by the original owner from Zimbrick Buick of Madison, Wisconsin for just over $12,000. The original buyer brought the car back to the dealership for a trade-in earlier this year, with the dealer happily accepting it. This person put just 22,000 gentle miles on their grey Buick Skyhawk over the course of the 34 years they owned it and appears to have babied the car, seeing as it is free of major damage, rust or paint blemishes and has a mechanically sound 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and three-speed automatic transmission.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO