Erdogan picks low-rates champion as finance minister as Turkish lira skids

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed a strong supporter of his low interest rate drive as minister of treasury and finance on Thursday, replacing the last top official seen to favour orthodox policy in a government gripped by a currency meltdown. Nureddin Nebati was appointed after his predecessor...

wtvbam.com

