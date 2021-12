My day started like every other. My first call was to someone over 60 that had severe symptoms of COVID. They were unvaccinated and seemed to have trouble breathing. I indicated I was concerned about their health. They were going to try Ivermectin. I explained Ivermectin is for worming horses. They needed to talk to their doctor. They could not get in for several days. I asked if they were comfortable going to the emergency room. Their answer was yes. I suggested calling ahead to see what the next steps would be. I hung up and wondered what would have happened if I had not called. The answer was terrifying.

