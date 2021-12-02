It's Time To Get Excited For The Electric Cadillac Escalade IQ

While GM is hard at work promoting the fact that it actually sells EVs in the US, it's doing the complete moral opposite in Australia. The brand has just launched Chevrolet Racing in Australia, which will replace Holden Motorsport as the official racing arm for General Motors Australia and New Zealand. The move comes as GM ended the famous and much loved Holden brand in Australia last year. The Holden Commodore race cars participating in the Australian Supercars racing championship will now be replaced by the all-new Gen3 Camaro ZL1, which is closely based on the standard Chevrolet Camaro road car. This news comes as Ford also launches its brand new Ford Mustang Gen3 race car. Both cars have been designed to conform with the Supercars Gen3 rules for the 2023 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO