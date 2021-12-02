ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

It's Time To Get Excited For The Electric Cadillac Escalade IQ

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this year, Cadillac announced that it's going all-electric by 2030. To achieve this goal, it's introducing several new models that will have fancy-sounding names ending with 'iq.' The first example is the all-new Lyriq, which sold out well before it's supposed to debut on showroom floors. It will be followed...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 5

Related
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

First 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Units Still Available In Dealers

General Motors unveiled the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing on February 1st, 2021, pulling the sheets on the most track-capable production model to ever wear the Caddy crest. Offering a combination of Cadillac-branded luxury and cutting-edge performance, the CT5-V Blackwing is a highly desirable automobile, and now, GM Authority has located two of the initial 250 units still available at dealers.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac XT5 Among Most Reliable Cars, Says Consumer Reports

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is among the most reliable vehicles on sale today according to the automotive experts over at Consumer Reports. CR recently published its list of the 10 Most Reliable Cars for the 2022 model year, which is compiled using owner satisfaction data, along with its own road test review scores. The publication says it studies 17 trouble areas when ranking vehicles based on reliability, which includes minor nuisances like squeaky brakes and broken interior trim to larger problems like out-of-warranty transmission repairs or trouble with four-wheel-drive systems.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Vs Lyriq Show Car: Exterior Differences

General Motors has had around 216,000 people register interest in the Cadillac Lyriq since the production version of the vehicle first debuted earlier this year. Below, we compare the many subtle differences between the show car (pictured on the left) that was revealed in August 2020 to the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq production model (pictured on the right).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Escalade#Gm#Cadillac Lyriq#Ascendiq#Ev#American#Caddy
MotorTrend Magazine

Cadillac Snags EV Trademarks for Escalade IQL, Vistiq, and Lumistiq

Cadillac must be fans of Shaggy, because they're going all in on names that rhyme with the lyrics in the artist's 1995 title track "Boombastic." Looking to make its looming gaggle of all-electric models a bit more romantic and fantastic—or should we say "romantiq and fantastiq"—Cadillac is ensuring that most of these new models bear names ending in "iq." Carbuzz uncovered the latest of these new Cadillac names from a few trademark filings, and they include "Vistiq" and "Lumistiq."
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In November 2021

Since March of this year, Cadillac Escalade discount offers have been non-existent, and continue that way in November 2021. However, a lease program is available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. See a couple of examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. Cadillac Escalade lease examples in November 2021 are as follows:. Featured...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark Escalade IQ

General Motors has filed to trademark Escalade IQ, GM Authority has learned, further hinting at an upcoming fully electric variant of the full-size Cadillac Escalade SUV after another filing for Escalade IQL appeared earlier this week. Filed on November 18th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the...
CARS
Green Car Reports

GM fine-tuning 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV ahead of spring 2022 arrival

General Motors on Monday released an update on development of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, which is scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2022. Cadillac engineers of completed 80% of validation testing, meaning they can now begin fine-tuning the Lyriq ahead of the start of production, the GM press release said.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Cadillac Escalade IQ Trademark Filing Could Hint To EV Version

GM has applied a trademark for the name 'Escalade IQ' dated November 18, 2021. Filed under "Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles," the name is speculated to be used for an all-electric version of the Escalade. As you know, Cadillac uses the IQ suffix in the name of its electric vehicles, such as the upcoming Celestiq and the Lyriq.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Demand For The GMC Hummer EV Is Huge

The EV truck and SUV game is heating up, with the Rivian R1T making the first big splash in the US. The Tesla Cybertruck, following numerous delays, is set to arrive within the next year, and the GMC Hummer EV has people in a frenzy too. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited GM's new Factory Zero in Hamtramck, Michigan, after which GM vice president Duncan Aldred announced that the GMC website exploded with interest, and registered 230 percent more visitors than usual. That massive jump in traffic might pay dividends, as GM Authority now reports that there are more than 125,000 hand-raisers for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
gmauthority.com

These Cadillac Models Will Get Limited Heated Steering Wheel Availability

General Motors was recently forced to reduce the availability of heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheels for much of its vehicle lineup. Despite representing its most well-equipped and luxurious vehicles in its portfolio, the Cadillac brand has not been shielded from these changes caused by the ongoing microchip shortage. We already covered the limited heated seat availability for various new Cadillac models, so now GM Authority is turning its attention to the reduced heated steering wheel availability in these vehicles.
CARS
Autoblog

Cadillac applies to trademark Ascendiq and Escalade IQ

Let's start with what we know. Earlier this month, CarBuzz discovered trademark applications Cadillac submitted to various agencies in the U.S. and Europe to reserve the names Vistiq, Lumistiq, and Escalade IQL. Now, before the month is out, CarBuzz has found another pair of trademark applications that Cadillac has submitted to gain exclusive rights to the names Ascendiq and Escalade IQ. Sticking with what we know, the suffix -iq, as in Lyriq and Celestiq (pronounced "ik," not "eek"), indicates Cadillac's coming lineup of battery-electric vehicles. That starts with the Lyriq crossover early next year, then the Celestiq flagship sedan in 2023 (pictured). The all-electric Escalade is due by 2025. We assume an Escalade IQ and a longer version called the Escalade IQL will be battery-electric twins for the current ICE-powered Escalade and Escalade ESV.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Genesis G90 Revealed, Would’ve Been Rival For Now Defunct Cadillac CT6

The 2023 Genesis G90 was unveiled by the Korean luxury automaker this week, giving us an early preview of the full-size luxury sedan ahead of its arrival in North America next year. While Genesis is powering ahead with its full-size sedan, General Motors has long since abandoned the segment after...
CARS
topgear.com

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing review: America’s answer to the M5

This is the mighty Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, America’s answer to the BMW M5 that’s shot-through with enough flamboyance and fanfare to make the Beemer look a bit… straight-laced. It’s a supercharged V8-powered, rear-wheel drive, front-engine super-saloon and the last ever pure-petrol-powered model (along with its twin-turbo V6-powered smaller sibling, the CT4-V Blackwing) to come from Cadillac’s skunkworks Blackwing sub-brand. From now on it’ll be e-assisted Blackwings only. All together now… Booooooo.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Poll: How Do You Feel About Cadillac’s New IQ Naming Convention?

Cadillac is making a transition to EV power, ditching internal combustion in favor of batteries and electric motors, with the first Cadillac EV out the gates being the Cadillac Lyriq crossover. With this latest switch to EVs, Cadillac is also changing up its naming conventions, adopting a new structure that incorporates the “iq” suffix. However, as is the case with any major change, the new naming convention has been somewhat controversial.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Are Legacy Automakers Doing When It Comes To Electric Cars?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Launches Chevrolet Supercar Down Under

While GM is hard at work promoting the fact that it actually sells EVs in the US, it's doing the complete moral opposite in Australia. The brand has just launched Chevrolet Racing in Australia, which will replace Holden Motorsport as the official racing arm for General Motors Australia and New Zealand. The move comes as GM ended the famous and much loved Holden brand in Australia last year. The Holden Commodore race cars participating in the Australian Supercars racing championship will now be replaced by the all-new Gen3 Camaro ZL1, which is closely based on the standard Chevrolet Camaro road car. This news comes as Ford also launches its brand new Ford Mustang Gen3 race car. Both cars have been designed to conform with the Supercars Gen3 rules for the 2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Finally Getting The Power It Deserves

Based on some interesting customer data revealed earlier this year, it was found that 60% of Ford Bronco buyers chose the more powerful V6 engine and over half spent almost $5,000 on the Sasquatch package. As we've seen with the average selling price of the Ford Maverick, Ford customers are willing to spend more for the truck or pickup they want. Well, there's more good news for Ford fans as it appears the Bronco is in for a power boost in 2022. Ford Authority has found out that Ford Performance will be offering power packs to unlock more performance from the rugged SUV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Ford F-150 Humiliate A Chevy Corvette C8 On The Drag Strip

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 may have stolen the spotlight, but the regular C8 Stingray can still hold its own. With a 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and a starting price of just over $60,000, the Corvette Stingray offers supercar performance for sports car money. With the Z51 package installed, the Stingray will rocket from 0-60 mph in under three seconds, cross the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, and top out at 194 mph.
CARS
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy