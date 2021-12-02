ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rocket Cos Inc. (RKT) Credit Suisse Tech Conference Thoughts

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo reiterated a Neutral rating and $19.00...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cingulate Inc (CING) Announces 3.57M Unit IPO at $6-$8/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) announces 3,571,428 unit IPO at $6-$8 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of our common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of our common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BlackRock (BLK) Declares $4.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) declared a quarterly dividend of $4.13 per share, or $16.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Tech#Rkt#Rocket Cos Inc#Rkt Rrb#Neutral#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

AES Corp (AES) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.1580; 2.7% Yield

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1580 per share, or $0.632 annualized. This is a 5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1505. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 31, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clients Were Selling Financials and Buying and Tech Last Week - BofA

BofA’s latest Flow Show outlined key flows to know in a week to Wednesday. Clients took $27.1 billion into cash ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) PT Lowered to $88 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target on Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) to $88.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Hold

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Buy to Hold following results.The analyst commented, "DOCU's ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Opens at $10.04

Today's IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOSU) (NASDAQ: BIOS) opened for trading at $10.04 after pricing 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rent-A-Center (RCII) Announces $500M Share Buyback; Declares $0.34 Dividend

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Citi upgrades Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh upgraded Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Informatica (INFA) at Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiates coverage on Informatica (NYSE: INFA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti initiates coverage on Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) with a Outperform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Reinstates Aemetis (AMTX) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta reinstates coverage on Aemetis (: AMTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy