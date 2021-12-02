Benchmark Starts Dine Brands (DIN) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) announced today that it has agreed to acquire Native Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based restaurant chain known for its cult-like following and 20 wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, for $20 million from Wingtime, LLC, a subsidiary of Cybeck Capital Partners, LLC. Marking FAT Brands’ third chicken wing concept, the acquisition of Native Grill & Wings will be funded with cash from the issuance of new notes from the Company’s securitization facilities and is expected to close in mid-December 2021.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO